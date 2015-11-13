by Matt Kren • December 29, 2016 • 10:08 p.M.

It was not pretty, but the UConn women’s basketball team went to No. 4 Maryland and vanquished the undefeated Terrapins by a score of 87-81. The No. 1 Huskies will once again enter conference play undefeated as they have now won 30 straight road games, tying the NCAA record, including 16 straight wins against the AP Top Five and 134 wins in their last 135 games.

Leading the way for UConn against Maryland was sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson who tied for the game-high with 23 points, including 17 in the second half. After throwing up in the first quarter and finishing the first half 1-6 from behind the arc, Samuelson was able to find her range and guide the young Huskies against a potent and dangerous Maryland team.