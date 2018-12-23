Men's Basketball: Jalen Adams, when needed most, still hasn't stepped up

NEW YORK— When UConn beat Syracuse at Madison Square Garden in November, there was a different energy surrounding the team. Syracuse, a team that’s clearly not all that good now, was still ranked at the time, and it was the Huskies’ first real test.

But then the Iowa game happened. Then Arizona. Then Florida State. Now, an 81-57 loss to Villanova gets added to the list of games that UConn should have won, but didn’t.

“I just have to hold these guys probably more accountable,” head coach Dan Hurley said after the game. “When they do turn the ball over, get them right out of there so that they understand.”

The game was riddled with turnovers, but Villanova had more of them (19) than UConn (17). UConn’s defense is obviously a weak spot, and it killed them in the second half, but they also didn’t score enough to save themselves.

Since the beginning of the season, Hurley has touted Jalen Adams as the prized piece of the team. It’s become routine for him to talk about how he needs Adams to take over games, to realize his talent, to really lead the team to greater heights.

Against Iowa, he scored 20 and shot 8-for-18 from the field. Arizona passed, and though he scored 21, he shot 2-for-7 from 3-point range and turned the ball over five times. Then, a 4-for-14 performance against Florida State. Two points against Manhattan. Eight points on 3-for-13 shooting with six turnovers and four fouls against Villanova.

If Jalen Adams hasn’t stepped up by now, will he ever?