21 of the biggest events for the class of ‘21

Aug. 25, 2017 – Class of ’21 moves in

A total of 5,230 freshmen students entered the class of 2021. Marking a new level of achievement for UConn’s admitted students, 84% percent of the students were in the top 25% of their high school graduating class, and 54% were in the top 10%, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told The Daily Campus.

Oct., 15 2017 – #MeToo takes off globally

More than a week after news of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal broke, actress Alyssa Milano asked her followers to tweet “Me too” if they were a survivor of sexual harassment or assault. #MeToo, originally coined in 2006 by activist Tarana Burke, gained an international following. On Oct. 22, UConn students joined the movement through a March to End Victim Blaming.

Feb. 14, 2018 – Parkland shooting rocks the nation

In Florida, 17 people died in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The tragedy led to a massive youth-led protest to end gun violence. UConn named one of the victims, Alex Schachter, a 14-year-old boy who dreamed of going to UConn, an honorary Husky.

Oct. 6, 2018 – Congress confirms Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination

Students gathered on Fairfield Way to speak against supreme court judge nominee Brett Kavanaugh and show their support for survivors of sexual assault. Some students shared their stories and others held signs in support of the event. (File Photo/ The Daily Campus)

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court in a 50–48 vote by a divided senate. Earlier in the week, UConn students marched on Fairfield Way to protest the confirmation of Kavanaugh, who was publicly accused of sexual assault.

Jan. 9, 2019 – Ned Lamont becomes 89th governor of Conn.

Ned Lamont replaced Dannel Malloy as governor. Lamont, a Democrat, won by a margin of fewer than 45,000 votes against Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski.

March 12, 2019 – News of the college admissions scandal breaks

Federal prosecutors revealed that the children of the rich and famous gained admission into top-tier universities by bribing officials, cheating on exams and posing as athletes. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin spent two months in prison for her involvement in the scandal.

July 7, 2019 – US women’s national soccer team wins a fourth World Cup

The U.S. Women’s soccer team beat the Netherlands to take home their fourth victory title in the 2019 Fifa World Cup in France.

August 2019 – The fall semester brings UConn a new president and rec center

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas officially started his role in August of 2019. UConn Storrs also opened a $100 million recreation center for students.

Sept. 20, 2019 – UConn participates in global climate strike

As part of an international series of strikes demanding climate action, hundreds of UConn students walked out of their classes to protest the university’s failure to address concerns over climate change.

Dec. 18, 2019 – The House impeaches Trump for the first time

President Trump became the third U.S. president impeached by the House of Representatives. Nearly two months later on Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate acquitted him of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Jan. 26, 2020 – World says goodbye to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California. The UConn women’s basketball team honored Kobe and Gianna, who were both fans of the team.

Feb. 24, 2020 – HuskyTHON raises record-breaking donations ‘for the kids’

Dancers raised $1,520,234.98 for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center at the 2020 18-hour dance marathon. This continues to be the largest total to date.

March 2020 – The coronavirus pandemic takes hold in the U.S.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Two days later, UConn students, believing classes would resume on April 6, unknowingly attended their last in-person classes of the academic year.

May 22-27, 2020 – Manhunt for UConn student on trial for murder

After running for six days across four states, Peter Manfredonia, the then 23-year-old UConn senior, was caught by law enforcement. Manfredonia was accused of two homicides, kidnapping, robbery and evading police, The Daily Campus reported.

May 25, 2020 – The world watches George Floyd’s death

On-duty Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered 46-year-old George Floyd outside a convenience store. The video that disturbed the world set off a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter Movement. UConn students marched among the activists during the summer filled with protest.

Aug. 31, 2020 – UConn’s first day in a pandemic

UConn resumed classes for the fall 2020 semester with a mix of in-person and online learning. Students on campus learned to navigate COVID tests, mask-wearing and safety protocols.

Sept. 18, 2020 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg loses cancer battle

At the age of 87, Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was the second female justice to sit on the Supreme Court, and she served for 27 years.

Dec. 15, 2020 – UConn Health administers first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Nearly 40 UConn Health staff members received a vaccination on the first day of distribution. Now, all people ages 16 and up are eligible to receive a shot.

Jan. 6, 2021 – Insurrectionists storm the capitol

Following a rally led by President Trump, which contested the results of the 2020 election, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of congress. Five people died and Trump was impeached for a second time as a result of the event.

Jan. 20, 2021 – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the oath of office

Kamala Harris made history as the first female vice president of the United States and Joe Biden, the 46th president, became the oldest to serve.

May 8-12, 2021 – Class of 2021 graduates from UConn at Rentschler Field

The class of 2021 took the stage for an in-person, open-air and live-streamed commencement ceremony to celebrate their achievements at UConn.