UConn declares racism a public health crisis

Last week, following the state of Connecticut’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis and urging from the Undergraduate Student Government, the University of Connecticut also declared racism a public health crisis, according to a UConn Today article.

The state of Connecticut declared in Public Act 21-35 that racism constitutes a public health crisis in the state and will continue to do so until there is a 70% reduction in racial disparities measured in education, health care utilization, criminal justice and economic indicators.

UConn President Dr. Andrew Aguinowbi released a statement applauding the decision and said UConn will be taking active steps in addressing the crisis. Some of these steps include recruitment and retention of people of color as well as bias training for UConn healthcare workers.

“We will continue to evaluate and strive to improve the recruitment and retention of people of color throughout the university, including in our health care preparation programs, as required by the law, and UConn John Dempsey hospital will continue to include implicit bias training for staff members who provide direct care to women who are pregnant or in the postpartum period,” Agwunobi said.

Agwunobi stated the university has created a Director of Health Equity & Access to Care position within Student Health and Wellness in order to address inequity in the student health apparatus. The university has created a task force to review the model of care on regional campuses in order to increase student access to care, according to UConn Today.

Finally, Agwunobi stated the variety of ways in which university faculty are already trying to tackle the crisis.

“There are countless examples among our faculty in their commitment to this work and educating the next generation of leaders on how to address these critical issues,” Agwunobi said. “A few highlights include our Anti-Black Racism course, which includes a module on health inequities; our Health Disparities Institute at UConn Health, led by Professor and Director Wizdom Powell; and the involvement of a number of faculty across our campuses working closely with the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance.”