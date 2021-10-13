UConn Foundation names Jake Lemon as president and CEO

The UConn Foundation has appointed Jake Lemon as its new president and CEO. Lemon has served as senior vice president for development since 2016 raising support for @UConn, including all campuses, its Division of Athletics, and @UConnHealth.https://t.co/GipEovLftQ — UConn Foundation (@UConnFoundation) October 7, 2021

The University of Connecticut Foundation appointed Jake Lemon as their president and executive chief executive officer, according to UConn Today. Since joining the UConn Foundation, Lemon has raised support and funds for all UConn campuses, its athletic programs and UConn Health.

“I believe in the power of public higher education to change lives and solve some of the world’s most pressing problems,” Lemon said in UConn Today. “It’s an honor to serve UConn as an institution that advances social mobility, fosters groundbreaking research, and serves as an economic engine for Connecticut – a state that my family and I have grown to love.”

Lemon has served as senior vice president for development since 2016. Before joining the UConn Foundation, Lemon served as a leader at the Florida State University Foundation for seven years, also holding prior positions at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Mississippi.

UConn alumna, Melinda Brown, ‘77 (BUS), ‘85 MBA, said Lemon bleeds blue and is loyal to UConn Nation.

“The UConn Foundation Board of Directors is very pleased to have Jake Lemon as our new president and CEO,” Brown said in UConn Today. “Having joined us from Florida State, Jake has been passionate in leading the development of the organization to become a high-performing team, dramatically supporting the growth in our donations over the last five years.”

Lemon’s efforts have paid off, as the UConn Foundation had its three highest fundraising years during his time here, including during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, the UConn Foundation raised $93.3 million, including $28.5 million for student scholarships and fellowships,” Jennifer Huber, UConn Foundation’s director of communications, said in UConn Today.

In addition to fundraising and staff management responsibilities, Lemon manages the Foundations board of directors on the development committee, Huber wrote in UConn Today.

“Jake is a highly effective leader and respected colleague here at UConn and we are very pleased that he has been selected to lead the UConn Foundation,” Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, interim president of UConn and CEO of UConn Health, said in UConn Today. “He has a deep appreciation for our mission and the essential role philanthropy plays in making a difference in the lives of our students, the world of our faculty and the future of our university. I am looking forward to working closely with him in his new role.”