Come show off your Halloween costume at ‘Mischief After Dark’ 

Looking for a place to show off your Halloween costume this year? Want to attend a concert the week before Halloween? Look no further than “Mischief After Dark,” a costume party and concert hosted by the University of Connecticut’s WHUS Radio.

The costume contest and concert will take place Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Those looking to attend can reserve a ticket before the event and are allowed to enter the event as early as 6 p.m. Those who do not reserve a ticket must wait until 7:30 p.m. to enter the ballroom. Tickets for undergraduate students are free, while their guests who do not attend UConn can buy tickets for $5. Ticketholders can pick up wristbands to enter the concert before the show starts.

A live music concert will kick off the event, followed by the costume party. The opening act will be the alternative band Believe It, It’s Easy. The band’s 2021 self-titled album can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. The main act will be R&B musician Orion Sun. For those looking to check out some of Orion Sun’s music before the concert, his 2020 album, “Hold Space For Me” and recently-released single, “Concrete,” can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. The event will end at 11 p.m.

Mischief After Dark returns as an in-person affair after being held virtually in the fall 2020 semester. Last year’s three-part virtual event featured New Haven musician Chad Browne-Springer as well as a “Night of the Living Dead” watch party. There will not be any snacks or refreshments available at the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

WHUS events coordinator Cecelia Klotzer shared information about Mischief After Dark over email with The Daily Campus. The first-place winner of the costume contest will win a small trophy, Klotzer said. She explained that the contest is meant to be more fun than competitive. Klotzer encourages students to get creative with costumes to win first place, so put away the ghost sheets and scream masks if you hope to win the contest.



“We have a Mischief After Dark concert every year.” Klotzer said. “We have had a costume contest in the past, but it does not happen every year, this was just for fun. Students should attend because the concert is free! It is an amazing opportunity to listen to live music and hang out with your friends.”