UConn Praxis calls on P&G Company to reduce forest degradation

On Thursday, Oct. 7, UConn Praxis, the University of Connecticut’s undergraduate student advocacy organization, signed an environmental letter addressed to the Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company’s shareholders. The letter calls on the shareholders to reduce forest degradation by using non-wood fibers in Charmin, Bounty and Puffs products.

UConn Praxis signed the letter as part of CONNPIRG Student Chapters, a student-driven, statewide nonprofit organization that focuses its efforts on environmental preservation, consumer protection and student rights. Aside from UConn Storrs, CONNPIRG has two other chapters at UConn Greater Hartford and Trinity College.

UConn Praxis was one of more than 100 environmental organizations to sign the letter. Among the signatories were Habitat for Humanity, the Rainforest Action Network, the Sunrise Movement and the Sierra Club.

About a year ago, a majority of shareholders voted in favor of calling on P&G to increase its efforts to mitigate deforestation and forest degradation, according to a press release by Environment America Research & Policy Center. Since then, the company has instead increased its consumption of wood pulp by 15 percent.

“Considering the growing availability of sustainable materials like recycled paper and bamboo, P&G’s use of virgin forest fiber in Charmin, Bounty and Puffs products puts unnecessary pressure on the Canadian boreal forest,” said Sammy Herdman, the public lands campaign associate at Environment America.

The letter emphasizes that deforestation also affects climate change, endangered animal species and workers in the palm oil industry.

“Because standing forests absorb and store large amounts of carbon in the atmosphere, the loss of forests also means the loss of one of the world’s greatest buffers against climate change,” the letter says. “In addition… both the Canadian boreal and the tropical rainforests provide critical habitat for threatened species. Deforestation and forest degradation also have negative impacts on communities who call these lands home, and tropical deforestation is associated with poor working conditions for palm oil workers.”

One of the letter’s main demands is for P&G to oppose the re-election of Angela Braly to the company’s Board of Directors.

“Ms. Braly has chaired P&G’s Governance & Public Responsibility Committee for five years, and is the board member with primary responsibility for addressing shareholder proposals like the one that passed last year,” the letter states.

Along with using more forest-free fibers in tissue products, the letter asks P&G to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2030 and to form a plan to cut emissions from land use by 50% by 2025.

Additionally, the letter requests that P&G monitor its suppliers’ treatment of any impacted Indigenous and traditional communities’ rights and engage directly with those communities.

“P&G needs to invest less in greenwashing and more in stopping deforestation and rights abuses,” said Maggie Martin, the senior forest campaigner at Rainforest Action Network. “We must see protections for Indigenous communities, human rights defenders and forests in all of P&G’s sourcing and business partnerships.”