Sarah Willen introduces Pandemic Journaling Project to help students cope with COVID-19

A mask encompassing the globe. Covid has affected everyone in the world and this article looks into a way to recover from the damage which was caused. Photo by Anna Shvets/Pexels.

The pandemic has incited collective feelings of anxiety, loneliness and hopelessness due to its unprecedented nature. Some people managed these emotions by binge-watching TV shows, picking up a new hobby or getting lost on Tik Tok. Other people dealt with feelings of depression and isolation.

Sarah Willen, a psychology professor at UConn and the director of the research program on Global Health and Human Rights at the university’s Human Rights Institute, founded the Pandemic Journaling Project, together with Kate Mason, an anthropology professor at Brown University.

“The pandemic has attacked us right where we are most human; it has tried to rob us of connectedness,” a quote on the PJP platform written by a 64-year-old Black woman in the Midwest, which Willen introduced her presentation with.

“You’ll see this kind of wild and crazy product that we put together as really trying to speak to that gap, that vacuum, that need, and also provide leads for people to be creative in an attempt to process what they’re going through,” Willen said about the project.

Reflection and coping, mental health and history were the three elements that encouraged the creation of this project. The founders wanted to offer everyday people an opportunity to write down their emotions and experiences on a platform that could become an influential learning tool in the future. However, from a research perspective for the founders, the intention of the project became tricky because of the many contrasting — maybe even contradicting — ambitions for the project.

“On one hand, we’re social scientists and we’re accustomed to protecting anonymity and confidentiality,” Willen said. “On the other hand, we wanted to get detail and specificity and really understand a lot about the people who are contributing.”

Participants in the project wrote journal entries based on provided prompts. Every week there would be a baseline survey and two weekly journal entries, one of them always being: “How is the pandemic affecting your life right now?” This question was asked every week with the intent to redesign the archive and keep the entries somewhat consistent for those utilizing them in the future. The entries will be stored in a secure place where permitted people can access them, known as a qualitative data repository. After 25 years, the entries will be converted into a public historical resource.

COVID-19 halted the entire world but this project can speed up the healing process. Photo by cottonbro/Pexels.

Over 1,600 people in over 50 countries have contributed upwards of 20,000 entries, demonstrating a societal unity the founders hoped to achieve.

“About a third of the people contributing are students, which is very exciting,” Willen said.

The PJP has offered a safe space for the community to seek healing, look to the future and contribute to the historical record. Many people tapped into their creative side as a channel for relaxation during a mundane time. One post wrote “Early in the pandemic… I’d peel the wrap-tie thingies off the coffee package and use duct tape to add them to a fabric mask… They work great as nose-pinchers” A few years ago, collecting twist ties might have been deemed as useless, yet now we can admire and praise someone who has the imagination to think of the innovation.

“For many, the pandemic gave us an opportunity to learn new things about themselves and appreciate the small things that bring them joy and may have previously taken them for granted,” another journaler wrote.

“I hope, the [history] books will quote from [PJP] to show the uncensored voices of people from around the world; their rage, sadness, frustration, grief, optimism, humor — all of that, so that future generations understand, how we experienced it, uncensored, and unfiltered,” another journaler wrote. Willem reiterated this point and encapsulated PJP’s purpose by quoting the project’s website.

“Usually, history is written only by the powerful,” Willem said. “When the history of COVID-19 is written, let’s make sure that doesn’t happen.”