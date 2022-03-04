Muslim students harassed in library

The outside of Homer Babbidge Library. This past week, two students harassed a group of Muslim students in the library after the UConn Muslim Student Association put up posters in the building. File Photo/The Daily Campus.

On Monday, Feb. 28, a group of Muslim students at the University of Connecticut were verbally harassed by two other students at Homer Babbidge Library.

The harassment was in regard to posters that members of the UConn Muslim Student Association had put up in the library earlier that day. The posters were in reference to a Palestinian campaign initiated after UConn Interim President Radenka Maric’s economic development mission in Israel. The posters included a QR code leading to MSA’s Instagram post on the topic.

“Interim President Maric went on an economic development mission to Israel,” reads the post. “The business ventures she’s trying to establish would cause UConn to profit off an apartheid state and is a betrayal to Palestinian human rights.”

The post also includes a link to a change.org petition with the purpose of “denouncing the University for partnering with an apartheid state” and a link to donate to Islamic Relief USA’s Palestinian Initiative.

Fourth-semester political science major Nour Shraiki, one of the Muslim students involved in the harassment incident, said she and her friends were sitting in the library when they were approached by a student and asked about one of the Palestinian campaign posters that was next to them.

Shraiki said she had been handed the poster earlier and had put it aside after reading it, and that she had no involvement in the Palestinian campaign.

“The flier was handed to me by a previous student who was putting them out [and he] handed me one 30 minutes before. So I wasn’t putting up anything. I was just sitting in my chair.” Fourth-semester political science major Nour Shraiki, one of the Muslim students involved in the harassment incident.

Shraiki claims the student then proceeded to rip two more posters off a nearby bulletin board, crumpling and throwing them.

Soon after, another student approached the group and defended the first student, saying that if she had put up an Israeli poster, Muslim students would have probably taken them down, according to Shraiki.

MSA vice president Khaleel Rahman, an eighth-semester biological sciences major, said that if the situation were reversed and Israeli posters had been hung up in the library, she hopes Muslim students would not take them down and doesn’t believe they would.

“I understand many students on campus disagree with our efforts, but we still expect to be treated with civility and respect,” Rahman said. “UConn MSA would never encourage our members to rip down another club’s flyers, even if we disagreed with the content.”

Shraiki also said that as the two students were walking away, one of them said, “I hope you find peace. Go pray your five prayers.”

“He was kind of mocking our religion.” Fourth-semester political science major Nour Shraiki, one of the Muslim students involved in the harassment incident.

One of the two students involved in the incident has since been removed from her leadership position from the UConn Chordials, a student a cappella group.

The UConn Chordials released a statement on Monday, saying the group’s members “do not tolerate behaviors that cause pain, distress, or damage to others; especially those of a different race, ethnicity, nationality, or religion.”

“What happened today was extremely unacceptable,” read the statement. “These actions do not reflect the beliefs of the UConn Chordials as a whole, or the UConn a cappella community. We sincerely apologize for the actions of our former President. We hear you, we take accountability, and we promise to show you that we are better than this moving forward.”

According to Shraiki, some of the group members reached out to her in support.

“A lot of people from the a cappella group contacted me saying they don’t associate with this kind of behavior, and I really appreciate that,” Shraiki said. “Everyone in this university needs to feel welcome and she didn’t [make us feel welcome], she was just aggressively yelling at us.”

Shraiki also said that while she sees the a cappella group’s decision as a step toward justice, there should be consequences for the other student involved in the incident as well.

“Honestly, I feel like in some way, we did get justice, but not completely, because the guy is still not getting penalized for what he did, especially because he’s the one who started it.” Fourth-semester political science major Nour Shraiki, one of the Muslim students involved in the harassment incident.

This marks the second time in two weeks that Muslim students on campus reported facing harassment on campus. Last week, two Muslim students were targeted while walking outside the Rec Center.

According to Rahman, MSA expects more than an official statement from the university.

“I hope the University hears and sees the outrage from the UConn community and upholds its commitment to human rights,” Rahman said. “What MSA really doesn’t want from the administration is a milquetoast public statement wishing for the violence to end. Everyone wants the violence to end. The question is whether they allow the University to align itself and profit off an apartheid state and the suffering of Palestinians.”

Rahman and Hartford MSA president Muhammad Elsabbal organized the Palestinian campaign, hoping to “continue other groups’ efforts of calling out the President and administration for seeking out business ventures with Israel, an apartheid state,” according to Rahman.

More information about the campaign can be found on MSA’s Instagram.