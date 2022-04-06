Men’s Basketball: What happened to UConn’s clutch March Madness gene?  

The UConn men’s basketball team defeats DePaul 75-68 on Senior Day at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on Saturday, March 5, 2022. This victory concluded the Huskies’ regular season.

Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/The Daily Campus.

If you were too much of a loyal fan and had the UConn men’s basketball team going to the National Championship in your bracket this year, you were disappointed just like me. I find it interesting that the team coming from the “Basketball Capital of the World” has not made a Final Four appearance since 2014 when the Huskies lost the National Championship. The big question is what happened to UConn’s clutch March Madness gene?

In order to be a championship contender, a team has to consistently dominate throughout the regular season. This means beating teams who are not nearly as talented with ease. What I saw UConn do often this season was play down to these Big East teams who shouldn’t be placed in the same arena as them. The game against Creighton on March 3 is a perfect example.

UConn was trailing the entire game with their largest lead being zero and letting Creighton get ahead by sixteen at one point. UConn went 6-22 from 3-point range and didn’t get the hint to try and get some points in the paint, which fell on head coach Dan Hurley for not sending the message to his team. I am a big fan of the 3-point shot and I think it’s a part of what has contributed to UConn’s success this year, but when it comes down to late game situations it is important to refer back to the stat line and see who’s your 3-point leader in percentage — Tyrese Martin. In this game Martin only went one for one from deep. Instead, Andre Jackson and R.J. Cole shot the Huskies out of the game shooting a combined 2 for 13 from downtown. Games like this are crucial for the Huskies to win as Creighton won for the seventh time in eight games and clinched a top five seed and first round bye in the conference tournament the following week.

The UConn men’s basketball team defeats DePaul 75-68 on Senior Day at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on Saturday, March 5, 2022. This victory concluded the Huskies’ regular season.

Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/The Daily Campus.

I knew this team was going to have a tough time in the March Madness tournament once Villanova beat UConn to make it to the Big East Final. UConn was able to quiet down Villanova stars Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, but that opened up more opportunities for Jermaine Samuels and Brandon Slater to lead the Wildcats to another conference championship game. During the second half of that game, UConn went four minutes and 44 seconds without a basket until Sanogo scored with 54.5 seconds left for a 60 to 57 deficit. This was the scoring drought that went on to hurt UConn in this game. When you watch UConn play, you might notice two things. Either the ball is moved around the perimeter until an open 3-point shot appears or the ball is fed to Sanogo inside to put on a post move to get an easy two points. Relying too much on the big man to gain a comfortable lead for the team is not what is going to win games especially with a player like Sanogo who is not as skilled as other players in college basketball yet.

The truth is UConn does not have enough depth on the bench to match up with other talented players in the NCAA especially in the past few seasons and that all comes down to recruiting. It has been a long time since this school has brought in an all-around skilled player that has lived up to the status of some of the greatest players in UConn basketball like Kemba Walker, Ray Allen or Richard Hamilton.

Maybe next year, or ten years from now, UConn men’s basketball will be a top contender to win a National Championship, but for now, they are just a big name supported by success that has happened a long time ago.