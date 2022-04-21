Not so fast, fast fashion!  

Of course, it’s better for us consumers to receive the clothes we want as soon as possible for the lowest possible price, right? Unfortunately, fast fashion has become another contributing factor to environmental harm and the lack of labor standards across the globe. Panelists Taylor Muncy, a UConn master’s in Business Administration candidate, Caitlin Daddona, one of the founders of UConn Swap and Imge Akaslan, a Ph.D. candidate in political science, spoke about their views on issues and alternatives to fast fashion.

Fast fashion is a retail strategy designed for businesses to stay on-trend, attract customers and produce as fast as possible, according to Muncy, who conducted her undergraduate honors thesis research on the industry. Some issues that drive fast fashion are the lack of demand for more sustainable fashion and financial constraints people may have when buying clothes. Muncy suggested thrift stores or doing clothing swaps as great alternatives. Instead of discarding clothing, donating and recycling can reduce land waste.

“Supporting more sustainable brands is tricky because you have to be aware of greenwashing,” Muncy said. “A lot of companies will try to make themselves look more sustainable but I think our generation is a little bit more aware of what corporations are covering up that’s unstainable and what is true sustainability. So just to be aware of companies’ policies and what they have in their code of conduct.”

In 2016 while at a clothing store in Turkey, Akaslan found a clothing tag on a pair of jeans which stated that the worker who made them doesn’t get paid for doing so. This sparked Akaslan’s interest in researching the impact of workers’ rights on fast fashion in Turkey. Particularly she found a lack of focus on small to medium enterprises in the clothing supply chain which was what affected the workers’ wages.

The Swap started as an event idea for the Ecohusky club at UConn, but now has become a regularly occurring event on Fairfield Way. Daddona described the club as a place to find seasonal second-hand clothing. She added that the original idea was to have a consignment shop on campus. However, as she and her team proposed the idea and started working on logistics, they learned it wasn’t so easy.

“So collaborative organizing … is such a great idea,” Daddona said. “It’s just like, wow, we’re sharing and building a community, but it’s really hard to do it mindfully. We use the words sustainably, but honestly, something that’s gonna last a long time takes a lot of energy, takes a lot of communication and checking in with other student organizations. So putting in the energy to think about what we need and what other organizations need is really critical [to] building a community.”

The club welcomes more members with a range of opportunities available. Currently, there are about 25 students on the team, according to Daddona. There have also been 200 to 400 students who have participated in swapping their clothes. They have also hosted upcycling and sewing events. Daddona admits that there can be stigma surrounding thrifting and shame around body types in sustainable clothing. She hopes to combat these stigmas by considering how to organize clothes in different and gender inclusive ways. She also said that the club has received more donations than clothes being swapped, but she plans to donate them so those clothes continue to be recycled.