Students discuss issues with CSD accommodations

This is a picture of the Office of the Center for Students with Disabilities. File Photo/Daily Campus

University of Connecticut students with disabilities have recently reported facing discrimination from the Center for Students with Disabilities when attempting to get accommodations.

Several students expressed frustration with the process of requesting accommodations itself, especially since the process requires documentation showing proof of disability, which many claim is often expensive and inaccessible.

“I’ve talked to friends who don’t even want to try to get accommodations through the CSD because of how strenuous the process is,” Ashten, a student who chose to remain anonymous, said in an interview.

“[The process of requesting accommodations] all seems very geared towards [the idea that] they think you’re going to fake disabilities to get accommodations when that isn’t the case for most people,” a sixth-semester art major who goes by Fairy said in an interview. “They wanted me to get a more thorough evaluation for ADHD, but I don’t see why they can’t accept paperwork that says I have it, [paperwork] that I’ve been using my whole life.”

Nomi Fletcher, an eighth-semester management information systems major, thinks the ability to show documentation for a disability is not something that everyone can afford.

“[The CSD] makes you get a bunch of paperwork to prove that you have disabilities, which is hard because a lot of people can’t get that paperwork from a doctor, because it costs money to get a doctor,” Fletcher said in an interview. “And, it’s not legally required by any means to have paperwork proving that you have a disability in order to get accommodations — it actually restricts access.”

Abbey Engler, a sixth-semester business management and philosophy student who serves as the president of Diversability, an advocacy organization of students with disabilities, believes the CSD’s legal documentation requirements are reasonable and that many students are simply not aware of what they do or do not need.

“Part of the reason that obtaining accommodations is so hard is because there are certain boxes that need to be checked, legally, in order to be eligible for accommodations,” Engler said in an email. “Unfortunately, students have so much trouble getting accommodations because they don’t know what those boxes are. The result is that students with disabilities who have a valid need for accommodations are not getting them and CSD wants to provide them, but can’t because they don’t have the information they need to give them.”

Engler said, as the president of Diversability, she has taken on the responsibility of helping students reach out to CSD and get the accommodations they feel they need.

“Every student that I have ever helped has received the accommodations they need,” Engler added. “What that tells me is that CSD isn’t being discriminatory as much as uninformative and unhelpful. Perhaps what needs to change is their accommodations process.”

One student, who has asked to remain anonymous, noted a “massive disconnect” between students and CSD, claiming CSD staff do not always respond to accommodation requests in a timely manner.

“My representative usually takes two to three weeks to respond,” the student said. “I don’t imagine there’s a large population of students with disabilities on campus, so I’m not sure what is taking them so long to make decisions or confirm if they have disabilities.”

Some students said the accommodations provided by CSD are not ideal for them since disabilities look different for each individual.

“I’m fortunate that I have had documentation for my disabilities for a long time,” Ashten said. “However, even as someone who has been approved for accommodations, the accommodations seem to be pretty one-size-fits-all.”

Ashten said he has various severe food allergies and consequently cannot eat the food in the university’s dining halls. He claims that after reaching out to the CSD, he was still required to pay for a meal plan while living on campus.

“When I brought it up to the CSD, the best advice was [to] live off campus,” Ashten said. “Luckily, I was able to live off campus, however a lot of people are not.”

Fletcher said she had been using accommodations for extra time for a while, simply because she wasn’t aware of any other accommodations that could work for her. However, she later found out the university offered accommodations for reduced distraction that would have been more helpful for her.

“[CSD representatives] aren’t as helpful as they should be, with providing accommodations and understanding for students,” Fletcher said. “I didn’t learn until later that some people have reduced distraction accommodations for testing. That’s something I would’ve needed much more than the extra time [accommodations] but nobody told me that was something I could do.”

Engler said she thinks the CSD “is doing the best that they can” for the resources that they have.

“All the DSPs [disability service providers] work so hard to help students and there are people in that office that really care,” she said. “Moving forward, CSD desperately needs more funding from the university and more staff.”

At UConn Storrs and the regional campuses, approximately 4500 students are registered as having a disability, according to Engler. She also said UConn’s CSD office has a staff of just 24 individuals, and not all of them work directly with students.

Several agree that the university needs a cultural organization for students with disabilities that can offer a sense of community and support.

“We need a touchpoint for disabled students at UConn, but we also need to be understanding that these students come from a wide variety of backgrounds,” Ashten said.

“There is no official cultural or advocacy entity for students with disabilities, yet we are the largest minority group at UConn [and] approximately 1/4 students are registered with the CSD,” Engler said.

Engler said she is available and willing to help any students who are having trouble requesting accommodations from CSD. She can be reached at (860) 942-0432.