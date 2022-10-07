PhD student conducts research on Guillain-Barré syndrome 

Antonio Rua, a second year molecular and cell biology Ph.D. student at the University of Connecticut, is conducting research on metabolisms of those with the rare autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/Daily Campus.

Antonio Rua, a second year molecular and cell biology Ph.D. student at the University of Connecticut, is conducting research on metabolisms of those with the rare autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Rua said he was recruited into the lab about a year ago through his interest in research of diseased states and the fairly new practice of “NMR.” NMR is a technique that is used to identify various compounds by the behavior of the waves interacting with that compound.

“NMR is Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, and it is used to verify what you synthesize. Essentially, you’re putting molecules inside of a machine and hitting them with radio waves to see how they interact,” Rua explained.

Rua said he focuses on the powerhouse of the cell, the mitochondria, and more specifically, its membrane. He said he changes the mitochondria’s membrane lipid composition and observes the differences in how and how many metabolites (the various products of metabolism) are created.

“Inside of the sample tube, I have a milligram of mitochondria, and I am feeding them a labeled respiratory substrate, a molecule called pyruvate. I can trace the signal of the C13 label as these mitochondria are performing their metabolism and what they are producing over time–the rises and falls,” Rua continued.

Rua said his short term goal is to publish the work, but he hopes to uncover a lot more:

“I am just identifying the metabolic differences at a base level,” Rua stated. “The end point of this: right now there are no FDA-approved treatments for Barré Syndrome. Hopefully, I can use some of the other unapproved treatments or screen novel treatments as well as the established NMR techniques to show some form of treatment that can restore wild type, normal average human mitochondria metabolism.”

Rua concluded with gratitude about his current opportunity. He explained that he had experience working in a lab from his undergraduate years at Franklin Pierce University.

“From that experience, I knew I wanted to do something relating to the diseased state, but not in the same way I had done it.”

Rua said, when he arrived at UConn, Dr. Andrei Alexandrescu, professor of molecular and cell biology, and Dr. Wayne Mitchell, recent Ph.D. graduate from the department of molecular and cell biology, approached him with the topic. “When they came to me with this idea, I really latched onto it,” he said enthusiastically.

Rua made it a note to say a few words about his principal investigator whose guidance propelled the research.

“I am very thankful that I have a PI that is tough on me when he needs to be but realizes that work-life balance is very much a thing,” Rua said. “I am thankful to have a PI that keeps science fun.”