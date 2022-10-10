Interview with organizers of event in solidarity with the people of Iran

On Sept. 29, University of Connecticut students gathered to protest the current political regime in Iran, which they believe to be oppressive.

One of the protesters, a student at UConn, agreed to speak to The Daily Campus about his efforts, but requested to remain unnamed. “As…students, we are looking for a secular, democratic Iran,” he said.

According to Britannica, Iran has existed under a unitary Islamic republic with a clerical head of state since 1979. “Since then,” he continued, “they have oppressed people in the most extreme way. Because this extreme reaction was so scary for normal people, most of the people’s reactions were staying silent.”

He went on to list some of the tragedies that occurred in the past few years. In particular, he described the protests from November of 2019 against the increase of oil and gas prices that resulted in the deaths of many protestors.

“They shut down the internet and killed more than 1,500 young people from different backgrounds and different ages…me, myself had some friends that had been killed,” the student said.

The student said Iranians continued to protest peacefully, as private ownership of guns is illegal in Iran, and were consistently met with hostility and internet shut-downs. He said young people were standing in front of bullets.

“They’re walking in front of the guns and they are saying ‘Shoot! Shoot us if you want. You cannot kill all of us,’” the student said.

Another incident he mentioned was the death of 22-year-old, Mahsa Amini who was beaten to death over hijab protocol. According to Aljazeera, she died in hospital on Sept. 16. While she was wearing the hijab, it did not meet the requirements imposed by the regime.

He contextualized the matter through a popular Western political lens.

“People should have the right to choose what to wear–what to do with their body. So, from the pro-choice standpoint, it is just completely wrong,” the student said. “Even from a pro-life standpoint: you cannot take anybody’s life because of his or her opinion.”

He went on to say that the violence and oppression is something citizens and people in power have to be aware of and confront now, as the regime is only growing more powerful.

“If you want to talk about this, two months later or three months later is too late,” the student said.

The student said being so far from Iran did not leave many options for action, but added it did not leave those looking to act powerless.

He described protests all over the world in solidarity with the people of Iran but condemned the inaction of media networks in covering the atrocities that have occurred. He said social media can only get you so far and pushed for better mainstream coverage of the news.

“All over the globe, Iranians and their friends were demonstrating, but I didn’t see any breaking news in the mainstream media here, and it’s just so heartbreaking,” the student said. “Why is it not breaking news right now? There needs to be more attention and sensitivity to this topic.”

He went on to emphasize the importance of political action.

“Any type of negotiations with this regime should be stopped, because it’s legitimizing them,” the student said. “JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is a negotiation over nuclear power for this regime. That money would be spent for them to give to their forces to suppress us.”

“Calling local representatives asking them to stand with the people of Iran and not with the current Islamic republic was a means of political support,” the student said.

He concluded with a qualifier and a denouncement of Islamophobia.

“Some people are labeling us as Islamophobes. But it’s not about faith. We have Islamic faiths on our side in the opposition against this regime, so it’s not about the faith–it’s not about Islamophobia. It is a fight for freedom.”