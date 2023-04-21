Mansfield Tag Sale Trail Returns April 29

Mansfield Parks & Recreation will hold its annual Tag Sale Trail event on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held in the Mansfield Community Center. Illustration by Krista Mitchell/The Daily Campus

The town of Mansfield will hold its annual Tag Sale Trail event organized by Mansfield Parks & Recreation on the morning of Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event points prospective shoppers toward a wide variety of tag sales across the town to be located in the Mansfield Community Center gymnasium, dozens of local residences and the sites of businesses and organizations based in the town of Mansfield.

A map for the event, listing all the available residences that are promoting their own tag sales, will be available starting this Monday, April 24, and can be found online here or in-person at the Mansfield Community Center.

The Tag Sale Trail advertises “treasures and treats” including but not limited to antiques, children’s items, gardening tools, furniture, used books and outdoor equipment. Further details about what is expected to be sold will no doubt be provided on the map and other resources, and buyers should be on the lookout for the many home sales that may extend over the full weekend to Sunday.

When approached by The Daily Campus for comment, Mansfield Parks & Recreation’s recreation coordinator Bethany Burns kept her advice to potential participants simple.

“Everyone is encouraged to pick up a hard copy of the map … or reference the map online … and shop until they drop on Saturday, April 29,” she wrote, recommending students view the event’s flyer for further information.