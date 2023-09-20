Drama Down Under

“Neighbours: A New Chapter” was a very popular show in the UK. Recently, Amazon’s streaming platform Freevee has rebooted it and will be releasing new episodes. Illustration by Sarah Chantres/The Daily Campus

“Neighbours: A New Chapter,” is Amazon Freevee’s reboot of the long running Australian soap-opera “Neighbours,” which ran on UK broadcasting station Channel 5 from 1987-2022. The show was extremely popular in the land down under and was responsible for launching the careers of renowned names such as Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe.

After being dropped from its previous network, the show’s production company, Fremantle Australia, cut a deal with Amazon to air new seasons of the show on its free streaming platform Freevee, and now plans on releasing well over 200 new episodes in the next year. A decision which has left TV critics for notable publications such as U.K.-based newspaper, The Guardian, confused and slightly chagrined.

However, unlike my counterparts across the sea, I did not grow up watching the soap opera daily for the past three decades; thus, my analysis of this reboot is unhindered by the previous seasons and storylines. The first episode of “A New Chapter” is set two years after the final episode of the last season of “Neighbours.” Set in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, the show is fueled by the enticing, albeit cliched, question of “what could go wrong” in a quaint little town where everyone knows your name. The show is rife with the usual daytime drama mainstays: love, lust, betrayal and red herrings.

The premiere episode, which aired on Sept. 18, follows several storylines, the main being Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) wedding. With other substories such as the arrival of a new family from the city, a steamy fling between hotel worker and ex-gigolo Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and secretive American businesswoman Reese (Mischa Barton; “The O.C.”).

Watching the episode, I found myself surprised by the skill of the show’s writers, who were able to lead me on with what I perceived to be the same, old, mundane after-school special plotline, only to throw out a curve which I never could have seen coming. Further, it is important to note that while from its longevity and renown, “Neighbours” finds itself in league with well-known soaps like “Days of Our Lives” and “As the World Turns.” However, it manages to avoid the dated and melodramatic air which its counterparts could not.

To compare it to a more relevant show in the U.S., this reboot watches like an episode of Netflix’s “Virgin River” or “Outer Banks.” So, if you enjoyed those shows, you would like this one.

To rate the series based off what I saw in the premiere, I would have to give it a 2.5/5. While it was well written and surprising, when the credits began rolling, I did not crave another episode. The mark of great television is an unwavering hunger in the viewer for what’s next. They should dread the moment when they finally catch up and get angry that the studio is making them wait so long for another installment. While, yes, “Neighbours: A New Chapter,” is reminiscent of great shows like “Virgin River,” it is not as intriguing.