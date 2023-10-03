Fossil Fuel Free UConn: Environmental activists call for UConn to prepare for climate change

Climate change is one of the significant issues that define the 21st century. Many universities across the country have set up action plans to minimize the impact of climate change that is set to take place within the next few decades. Some students have formed organizations, such as Fossil Fuel Free UConn at the University of Connecticut, hoping to make change on a local level.

The Fossil Free UConn movement was initially inspired by the 2019 Climate Strike, which over 1,000 UConn students participated in. After the COVID-19 pandemic, students from various groups, clubs and organizations such as EcoHusky, Environmental Justice Front, UNCHAIN, USG and Sunrise CT formed a united activist front dedicated to climate change activism. Dylan Steer, president and former treasurer of EcoHusky, a UConn club focused on environmental awareness and sustainability, helped create Fossil Fuel Free UConn, an organization formed in Fall 2022. “Originally, the [group] consisted of only around 20 students who met weekly throughout the year …planning a protest of UConn’s own natural gas plant, the CoGen. The group furthermore discussed climate strategy by helping to inform the President’s Carbon Reduction Working Group, which came into existence following the climate protest in Fall 2022,” Steer explained in an email. “[Fossil Fuel Free UConn]’s goals have not changed since its inception.”

Fossil Fuel Free UConn has three main goals, which Steer referred to as “Decarbonize, Divest, and Disclose.” The “Decarbonize” goal involves UConn creating and implementing a plan to go carbon-neutral by 2030 and eliminate the use of fossil fuels by 2040. The “Divest” goal involves the UConn Foundation giving up direct and indirect ownership of all companies that are either directly involved in fossil fuels or earn a majority of their revenue from nonrenewable resources such as coal, oil and natural gas. The “Disclose” goal involves UConn publicly disclosing the action plans called for in the “Decarbonize” goal and the amount of UConn’s investments into fossil fuel companies. Fossil Fuel Free UConn also wants the university to reveal the contents of donations from ExxonMobil and Shell Oil Company.

Steer did not mention where UConn should reinvest the money in place of fossil fuels, stating that “it is up to the UConn Foundation to decide where to reinvest the significant sums of money they have in fossil fuels at the moment, but if they really cared for the well-being of the students at this university they would choose to invest in the future of those students rather than their own pockets.”

Fossil Fuel Free UConn has been active in recent weeks, with a petition on change.org that currently has over 1,100 signatures and seven students representing the organization speaking at last Wednesday’s University of Connecticut Board of Trustees meeting. Steer also mentioned that Fossil Fuel Free UConn is currently planning a Climate Rally that will presumably take place around mid-November, stating that “this organization is headed for a tough fight ahead. We are gaining momentum every day with students realizing the power they hold and becoming more and more fed up being ignored over existential issues by the powers that be.”