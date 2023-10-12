UConn begins annual flu vaccination drive 

A pharmacist administers a vaccine at a drug store. UConn’s SHaW has begun to administer free flu vaccinations to students. Photo by Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP

As flu season begins, the University of Connecticut’s Student Health and Wellness department has started its annual flu vaccine drive. Starting this month, students on all campuses will be able to get free vaccinations after scheduling an appointment with Student Health and Wellness.

Student Health and Wellness says that getting vaccinated against the flu, or influenza, is the best way to prevent the virus. They recommend everybody over the age of six months old get their flu shot every flu season.

The first day of vaccinations on the Storrs campus happened on Oct.10, with other vaccination days being held on Oct. 25 and 31, and Nov. 8 and 14. The vaccines will be administered in the Student Health and Wellness’ Hilda May Williams Building.

Students on regional campuses will also be able to get their flu vaccine. The vaccination day for students at the Avery Point campus will take place on Oct. 24 in the Student Center Glass Room, and the Hartford campus will have theirs on Nov. 7 in the Hartford Times Building Conference Room. Both of these events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students on the Stamford and Waterbury campuses can use the Vaccine Finder to find vaccine sites near them.

UConn’s Human Resources is also working to provide all UConn employees with flu vaccinations as well.

Students looking to make an appointment should contact the Student Health and Wellness scheduling department at (860)-486-2719. After scheduling for one of the available dates, students are required to bring their UConn student I.D. to their appointment in order to get their vaccination.

Besides flu vaccinations, Student Health and Wellness provides many other services, including immediate care, substance use and support, overnight care, mental health, lab testing and more. Students looking for health services should go to the Student Health and Wellness website.

For more information, visit UConn’s Student Health and Wellness’ website page about their vaccination services, or contact studenthealth@uconn.edu with questions.