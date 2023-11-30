Feeney’s Focus: Israel’s Disdain for Journalists  

Mourners react over the coffins of the two journalists of pan-Arab TV network Al-Mayadeen who were killed by an Israeli strike, during their funeral procession, at the station’s headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Al-Mayadeen TV said correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari were killed on Tuesday as they covered military activity along Lebanon’s border with Israel. Photo by Bilal Hussein/AP Photo

Last Thursday, as a part of their “Man of the Year” series, GQ Middle East announced their man of the year: Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza. Azaiza has been on the ground in Gaza since the attacks of Oct. 7, and has provided daily updates straight from the ground in Gaza to his instagram following of over 15 million people.

Journalists like Azaiza are of paramount importance at this time primarily due to the Israeli government’s outright hostility towards journalists. Since the beginning of Israel’s bombing campaign of Gaza after Oct. 7, they have sealed off the borders to Gaza and have allowed just a small number of news organizations into Gaza.

In addition, since Oct. 7, at least 57 journalists have been killed. According to Tim Dawson, the deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, “It has been the most shocking and awful slaughter of journalists that I am aware of ever, my real fear is that there is a deliberate attempt to try and keep the world’s eyes off Gaza since the seventh of October.”

The Israeli government has also spread flat out lies about journalists. At the beginning of the month, a report came out from HonestReporting, a notoriously pro-Israeli publication, that alleged journalists from organizations such as The New York Times, CNN and AP News had prior knowledge of the attacks of Oct. 7 and worked with Hamas.

Now, I must tell you that Executive Director of HonestReporting Gil Hoffman said that the report was not an accusation and rather they were simply raising important questions. However, when your report contains a paragraph that states “What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators? Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets?,” it falls outside the realm of “important questions.” These questions read much similar to flat out accusations than something meant to facilitate a healthy discourse.

Judging from the pictures of lynching, kidnapping and storming of an Israeli kibbutz, it seems like the border has been breached not only physically, but also journalistically. HonestReporting

This report led to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the alleged journalists as being “accomplices in crimes against humanity,” and Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war cabinet, took it a step further, advocating that “Journalists found to have known about the massacre, and still chose to stand as idle bystanders while children were slaughtered – are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such.”

The brutal treatment of journalists in Gaza and the West Bank by the Israeli government and army has existed long before the attacks of Oct. 7. Just last year, Israeli forces murdered Al Jazeera’s journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank. Afterwards, Israeli forces attempted to blame Akleh’s death on Palestinians, a claim they ultimately had to take back.

In 2021 the Israeli army bombed a high rise tower in Gaza that housed media outlets such as The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Israel claimed that they bombed these buildings for strategic purposes, but their government provided no evidence that there were legitimate military targets within the building.

The lack of condemnation from western governments regarding the treatment of journalists in Gaza and the West Bank has been particularly disappointing, although not surprising. I highly recommend you follow the countless Palestinian journalists who, in the face of constant violence from the Israeli government, have done some of the bravest reporting I have ever seen. Just to name a few, follow journalists such as Plestia Alaqad, Wael Al Dahdouh, Doaa Albaz and ​​Hosam Salem.

The most reliable source of information on the ground for what is actually happening in Gaza are the journalists on the ground there. Not Hamas, not the Israeli government or military and not even western media outlets. The Israeli government knows this which is why they have consistently gone out of their way to kill Palestinian journalists in the West Bank and Gaza.