Cupid’s cassette tape

Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran.

Love is in the air! No need for Febreze, it won’t kill you! Valentine’s Day is magical: the ambiance, the energy exchanged and adventures to be had within those 24 hours. One thing that can amplify festivities on this day is music. Music can express what the tongue can never release and seeing that I can’t sing, it is the perfect way to fully express the feelings you have for your platonic or significant other! Beyond sharing music, if you recently broke up with someone, a good song will be there to comfort you (well, that and discounted candy from the store). If you don’t have the voice of an angel and don’t want to bust your lover’s eardrums, or if you just need a good cry after leaving a relationship, then go with music, specifically the songs I’m going to show you, friend!

So, here is how we are going to do this: I am going to separate songs as if they were on a cassette tape with love songs on side A and breakup songs on side B. Of the songs that will be shared today, I’m sure you will find one to aid you on Valentine’s day!

Side A: Love songs

There is no one genre that can define love! Everyone can express such differently, but for me, these four songs embody the essence of what love is to me! These songs remind me of various movie scenes in which a character stands outside with a boombox while throwing rocks at your window.

The first of the four is “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green. This is definitely an older song, but the serotonin this song produces makes it worth the listen.

The second song on side A is “Babydoll” by Mariah Carey. Mariah’s voice and diction when singing are unparalleled; this deep cut is definitely worth you lending an ear.

The third song of side A is “I’m a Believer” by Smash Mouth. This song can be heard in the movie “Shrek,” but beyond Shrek, the message this song holds is just as sweet as the candy you’ll eat this upcoming Sunday!

Finally, the last song of side A is “At Your Best” covered by Frank Ocean. This song was originally written and sang by The Isley Brothers, but this cover that Frank released two years ago is *chef’s kiss*. The arrangement and vocals are just heaven. I cannot express to you how perfect of a cover this is!

Side B: Breakup Songs

Maybe Valentine’s Day for you isn’t about love; maybe someone ripped your heart out from a recent relationship. If that is the case, I’m so sorry, but I hope these four songs can use the proper words and beats to soothe your soul.

The first song to open up side B is “Garden” by SZA. I will of course be saying more, but, should I? It’s SZA! This song embodies unrequited love while hitting tones and memories it had no business hitting. Of course, even with the song doing such, it deserves to be on replay for as long as possible!

The second song of side B is “All by Myself” covered by Celine Dion. Originally written and sang by Eric Carmen, Celine paid homage so well. The power this song holds is incomparable. The notes will drain out the pain you may feel on Valentine’s Day and that’s a promise!

The third song of side B is “Marvins Room” by Drake. If there is a song to get you in your feelings or enhance such, it’s this song! It is so mellow and so calm, and Drake’s voice complements the beat well. I can’t say any more than this, but I will say this: Onions will be cut when this song comes on.

The final song of side B is “New Love” by Silk City featuring Ellie Goulding. This song is very upbeat; if you are trying to bounce back from an episode, let this pop song take care of that for you! This song will have you back on your feet and ready to take on love again!

Now, here are eight songs with eight different genres and moods attached to them! Whatever you are to do this Valentine’s Day, I hope these songs are on your playlist to blast throughout the day. Also, I hope Valentine’s Day for you is filled with love, serotonin and lots of candy!