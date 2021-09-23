UConn named a Top 25 University for 10th consecutive year

A UConn bus makes one of its routine stops in front of Gampel Pavilion. The University of Connecticut has ranked in the top 25 public universities across the country for the past decade. Photo by Alex Leo/The Daily Campus

For a decade now, the University of Connecticut has ranked in the top 25 public universities across the country by the U.S. News & World Report’s yearly rankings.

On Monday, the rankings were published, and UConn held its number 23 spot from the 2020 rankings.

Rankings are based upon the university’s ability to hold its students to high standards, produce successful alumni, retain impressive graduation rates and provide the community with the necessary tools to succeed, officials said.

Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson, highlighted the importance of the high ranking year after year.

“It’s especially helpful in recruiting talented faculty and students to consider and join the UConn community,” Reitz said. “Scholars want to come to a place that’s seen as innovative and committed to a strong academic and research mission, and our high U.S. News ranking provides external validation of our work in those and other areas.”

Andrew Agwunobi, UConn interim president and CEO of UConn Health, emphasized how the university’s consistent high rankings benefit the community.

“Consistency is a particularly important part of excellence. UConn’s placement among the nation’s top 25 universities over the past decade underscores its deep and abiding commitment to excellence in academics and student success,” Agwunobi said.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the university’s protocols and interrupted multiple semesters, UConn was able to maintain its ranking.

“Maintaining our strong position against the challenging backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic is particularly gratifying,” Agwunobi said. “It is a testament to the resilience and dedication of UConn’s students, faculty and staff, as well as our state’s leaders, and the many others who support and sustain the institution’s continual drive for quality.”

The university is hopeful that it will be able to continue being credited for its hard work and devotion to the community.

“UConn doesn’t chase rankings, but we know they’re valuable as a way for potential students, their families, and faculty in considering whether to pick the university. We’ve found that if the quality is high, the good rankings then follow,” Reitz said.