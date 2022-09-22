‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ will send chills down your spine

Have you ever been told to beware of the quiet ones? In the newly released chilling Netflix limited docuseries, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the history of the quiet and notorious Milwaukee serial killer and cannibal is revealed. With actor Evan Peters portraying Jeffrey Dahmer, viewers learn about the upbringing of Dahmer and how he developed into the figure we know today.

Peters’ most notable role from the Netflix series “American Horror Story” definitely helped him to play a role such as Dahmer. The darkness resembled both visually and emotionally sets a very appropriate daunting mood throughout the series. The various prolonged moments of calm add to the suspense; viewers are on edge as they wait for Dahmer to snap and for his victims to face their doom.

Unlike most crime-related mini-series on Netflix nowadays, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is a reenactment of the events that unfolded in Milwaukee from 1978 to 1991. This makes the experience of Jeffrey Dahmer much more personal to viewers, conveying the amount of fear and anxiety this man caused throughout the years. However, this also shows a more personal side of Dahmer himself, as most people do not know about his upbringing and how one could be transformed into something like him. While this is likely not intended to make the audience feel sympathy for Dahmer, it does help us understand his mind from an outside perspective.

The 10-episode long series debuts with the story of how Dahmer was finally caught. The intense dynamic between Dahmer, the victim and the cops radiates through the screen, and it feels as though you are witnessing Dahmer’s process first-hand. The following episode introduces Dahmer in his early childhood, and as the series progresses the audience watches him grow up through a compilation of flashbacks. Viewers learn of his parents’ divorce, his mother’s use of heavy drugs and his father’s interests in hunting and skinning — all things which contributed to what he became.

Peters’ portrayal excellently reveals Dahmer’s complicated, manipulative and clever operation of choosing, luring and murdering each of his victims. The depiction reveals how and why Dahmer practically specifically sought out impoverished minority males. Dahmer’s wit is displayed as he uses certain predispositions against homosexuals and minorities from the time period to his advantage. Additionally, Peters’ smooth transitions from firm to soft exteriors depict Dahmer’s smart use of pathos to keep his victims within his custody.

The end of each episode will leave you at a loss for words. Despite any background knowledge someone may have coming in, the reenactment adds an extra layer to the story— it is almost as if viewers were hearing of Dahmer for the first time. The waves of nerves, anticipation and even heartbreak will make it difficult to stop watching, as you will be fascinated by the making of a murderer before your eyes.

Rating: 5/5