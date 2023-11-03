Husky Hoopla: MBB Projected Starting 5

Tristen Newton, G (Evan)

Coming off UConn’s 2023 National Championship run, there was some uncertainty on whether Newton would be in Storrs for the 2023-24 college basketball season. However, the veteran college guard opted to return for another season with the Huskies and Dan Hurley and company are certainly happy to have him back. Newton was a pivotal player during that dominant championship run and the impact he’ll have on this lineup certainly won’t change. The Texas native will be a critical offensive weapon for this lineup, especially with the scoring bursts he showed last season, with multiple triple-doubles and the ability to create offense when this team needed him the most. If Newton is able to outperform his numbers from last season, there’s no doubt that he won’t just be one of the Big East’s top guards–he’ll be one of the most talented guards in all of college basketball.