Welcome to The Daily Campus’s 2022 Graduation Issue! Every year, we make an issue dedicated to the graduating class. The Class of 2022 has been through a lot since arriving to UConn: for many, the COVID-19 pandemic hit halfway through sophomore year, leaving the rest of college uncertain. But, the Class of 2022 has survived the pandemic and become stronger because of it. This is the class responsible for bringing UConn back from the early days of COVID when we were all afraid of leaving our houses. The Class of 2022 has accomplished some great things, and you have a lot to be proud of.

This issue is especially for our Daily Campus seniors, from members who started four years ago to those who just started this semester. You’ve all put many hours into tracking down sources for stories, meticulous copy editing, sorting through hundreds of photos, adjusting fonts in InDesign so everything fits just right, workshopping articles, holding meetings, sending emails, and much more. Your efforts this year have made this whole operation possible. To all those who spent some of their precious time at UConn in the Daily Campus: thank you. We couldn’t have done it without you.

THE DAILY CAMPUS
1266 STORRS ROAD
STORRS, CT
06269, USA
860-486-3407
EIC@DAILYCAMPUS.COM

The Daily Campus is UConn's independent, student-run newspaper. We strive to provide the UConn community with fair, accurate, relevant and editorially independent content, to take on student interests as our own interests, and to provide the best possible environment for students to learn, experience and develop skills related to news media.

