If you have been a witness to or victim of derogatory comments or incidents, we strongly encourage you to report it to through UConn’s bias incident protocol or to the UConn Police Department.

Entries can take many forms, such as written columns, artwork or poetry. If you do write something, try to keep it between 400-500 words. Please submit pieces here and email any artwork to opinion@dailycampus.com. Feel free to reach out to opinion@dailycampus.com with any questions.

This column is not a call-out space — it is an anonymous forum for UConn students to share their experiences on campus. Any identifying information — such as names or apartment numbers — will be edited out.

We will do our best to publish all articles that are submitted within a week, but we do retain the right to send articles back for edits if they do not meet our editorial standards of professionalism and respect.

We only ask for your name and email address to confirm that you are a UConn student. Your personal information will not be shared in any way, shape or form.

