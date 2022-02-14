Welcome to the Life section’s special Valentine’s Day issue! A lot of love went into this special sixth edition, from the variety of articles to the beautiful illustrations to the fun designs. And of course, we can’t forget our Valentine’s Day survey — thank you all for your responses! College certainly is a strange experience right now, but we want to represent the diversity of relationships, experience levels and perspectives on love through our survey and student pieces. We hope you find levity and thoughtfulness in this issue, maybe inspiring some important conversations, or at least some fun at a time when it’s needed. Valentine’s Day means a lot of different things to different people, whether you celebrate it with your significant other, you view it as an unnecessary reminder of your relationship status or you look forward to buying discounted chocolate the day after. I like to think of it simply as a day celebrating love, and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in these pages — from long-lasting romantic relationships to love in the LGBTQIA+ community to platonic and familial bonds — love comes in many forms, just as we do. And what’s life without love?

Happy Valentine’s Day, and thanks for reading!

XOXO,

Hollianne Lao, Life Editor

Gino Giansanti, Associate Life Editor