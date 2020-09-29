Get spooky with Netflix’s new additions in October

This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins, left, and Samuel Arnold in a scene from “Emily in Paris,” premiering on Friday, Oct. 2. Photo by Stephanie Branchu/Netflix via AP.

Spooky season has arrived, and with it come great additions to Netflix’s catalogue. Season four of the kids series “The Worst Witch” will be released on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, on Oct. 2, horror comedy “Vampires vs. the Bronx” will follow a group of teens defending their neighborhood from an invasion of vampires and gentrification. Some notable titles to watch out for are new, weekly episodes of season 11 of “The Great British Baking Show” every Friday and the Emmy-winning sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” will be added on Oct. 7.

Some other spooky originals that are being released this month are “Hubie Halloween,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.” “Hubie Halloween” is a family comedy starring Adam Sandler as a good-hearted man trying to stop an escaped criminal from ruining Halloween. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is the follow-up season to “The Haunting of Hill House” and a new ghastly tale by its creator, Mike Flanagan. “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” starring Tom Felton is Netflix’s live action movie adaptation of the kids’ novel with the same name.

If you’re looking forward to anything, it should be Netflix’s latest original animated feature, “Over the Moon.” The film follows the story of a teenage girl, Fei Fei, who is enamored by the tale of the Chinese moon goddess and builds a rocket ship to attempt to meet and prove her existence. In order to get home, she embarks on an unexpected quest through a mythical world that blends contemporary Chinese culture with mythology. The film stars Cathy Ang, Sandra Oh, John Cho and Phillipa Soo. The musical comedy film is directed by animation veteran Glen Keane, who worked on “The Little Mermaid,” “Tangled,” “Aladdin” and “Tarzan,” among countless other animated Disney films.

Anime fans will be excited to know the second seasons of “Bakugan: Battle Planet” and “Food Wars!” will be added on Oct. 1, alongside the third season of “Sword Art Online.” Other animated media being added in October are the third and final season of the musical adventure kids animated series “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” the third season of “Carmen Sandiego,” the first season of “Blood of Zeus” and all four seasons of the French-animated series “Code Lyoko.” Some noteworthy animated films to keep an eye out for are “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” “Batman: The Killing Joke” and “ParaNorman.”

Oct. 1 will see a lot of great additions to Netflix’s catalogue, including “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” “Free State of Jones” and “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.” The Oscar-winning “Her” will be added as well as Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for Wilderpeople,” “Stranger Than Fiction” starring Will Ferrell and “The Longest Yard” with Adam Sandler and Burt Reynolds.

Throughout the month, be sure to keep an eye out for the last season of CW’s “The 100,” “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky,” season one of “The Queen’s Gambit” and season two of “Unsolved Mysteries.”

As for what’s leaving Netflix’s library in October, the first couple days of the month will bid farewell to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Cult of Chucky” and “Truth or Dare.” “The Last Airbender,” the film based off the animated series, will leave on Oct. 7 with “The Green Hornet” leaving Netflix on Oct. 17. A lot of films will be removed on Oct. 31, so be sure to check them out before they’re gone. Some noteworthy picks leaving on Halloween include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Clash of the Titans,” “District 9,” “Magic Mike,” “Nacho Libre” and “Silence of the Lambs.”

For a full list of what’s coming and going on Netflix for October, check out lifehacker.com.