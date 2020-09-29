Outsider vandalized UConn’s Spirit Rock

Last week the campus Spirit Rock, which read Black Lives Matter, was altered to say All Lives Matter, causing outrage on campus.

The statement, released on Friday by Franklin Tuitt, UConn’s chief diversity officer and vice president for diversity and inclusion and Michael Gilbert, UConn’s vice president for student affairs, details their conclusion on the incident.

“After reviewing the incident, including video footage in which the license plate of the individual responsible was visible,” the statement said, “the university determined that the person has no known current connection to UConn – meaning they are not a student or an employee – and they do not live in Mansfield.”

The state’s attorney office determined no charges can apply against the person who vandalized the Spirit Rock.