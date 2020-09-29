WNBA: what’s next?

The Seattle Storm celebrate after the team defeated the Minnesota Lynx during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. The Storm move onto the WNBA finals. Photo by Chris O’Meara/AP Photo.

The semi finals were off to a slow start when Minnesota and Seattle were unable to play in the first scheduled game. Connecticut and Las Vegas, however, continued the schedule as normal. While the Lynx acquired a later start to their series, the Storm cut their semifinals run short as they swept the Lynx in semifinals play 3-0.

The Lynx was unable to get a single win against Seattle, which extends from regular season play to the playoffs. Napheesa Collier did not allow for the Seattle sweep to be easy. She was a contender at all times, ending her final game of the season with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Collier is one that played until the end and never let up despite what the score was, so much so that in the second game of the semifinals she got in early foul trouble, causing her to sit out for the majority of the first half of regulation.

Collier’s Lynx teammate and former UConn teammate, Crystal Dangerfield, is one that beat the odds this season. Dangerfied, alongside Damiris Dantas, scored 16 points following Collier’s 22 in the final game. Dangerfield, who was a second-round draft pick concluded her first season in the league proving it does not matter what pick you are in the draft because that does not determine how much you are able to produce on the court. Dangerfield being the only second-round draft pick to obtain Rookie of the Year in addition to being a vital player to the Lynx roster has no reason to hang her head low. Experience under her belt and a chance at the playoffs is sure to put fire in her for next season.

Breanna Stewart and the Storm, who defeated the Lynx 3-0 will be advancing to the finals, still must await the winner of Game 5 between the Sun and Aces to conclude semifinals play. Stewart and Sue Bird, who led their team to a championship in 2018, are back to repeat history. Stewart has used this season to bounce back at full force from a torn Achilles tendon, as she set a personal career playoff high of 31 points against the Lynx and added seven assists to it as she found her teammates and created perfect opportunities for them to score.

The Storm went on a 17-0 run on the Lynx in the first quarter, which advanced the score to 24-8 and put them in a position to win. Sue Bird contributed 16 points and nine assists, alongside Stewart, to lead the Storm to their 92-71 win over the Lynx. Former Husky Morgan Tuck didn’t play due to the coach’s decision.

The Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces on the other hand have been alternating wins, but now they are in the final stretch as Game 5 will determine who goes on to the finals to face the Storm. In their final matchup of the season, the Aces were led by Angel McCoughtry who had 29 points, five rebounds and six assists followed by Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and Danielle Robinson with 18 points apiece. Both teams have put up a fight, but only the strongest will survive.

The Storm gets a short break from game play as they get the opportunity to analyze their next opponent in the upcoming final semi finals game.