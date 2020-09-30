Get Toasted: How to make weekday breakfasts special (minus the mimosas)

Weekdays can be hard. With responsibilities in and out of the classroom, the office or both, it’s no wonder many people find themselves “working for the weekend.” But alas, the weekend comes as quickly as it goes. What if I told you there was a way to make your weekdays a little more enjoyable by incorporating some of the best parts of brunch into your weekly routine? Here are some ways to incorporate everyone’s favorite weekend meal into the nine to five lifestyle, but hold the Bloody Marys’.

Allow yourself an extra 10-15 minutes every morning by waking up early. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

1) Wake up early

I know what you’re thinking — I don’t want to wake up earlier than I have to. But if you keep hitting the snooze button, you’ll end up running out the door and maybe grabbing an apple on the way out. Giving yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes to make and enjoy your breakfast will give you a chance to relax and nurse your coffee before diving into a busy day.

Treat yourself to a nice, filling breakfast in the morning. Photo by Daria Shevtsova on Pexels.com

2) Make yourself a good breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not make it special? Meal prepping overnight oats and cold brew the night before or preparing over easy eggs and toast in the morning can be a filling and fulfilling start to the day.

Need a confidence boost? Try wearing something that makes you feel good, no matter the occasion. Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Pexels.com

3) Pick out an outfit

Preparing your outfit for the next day gives you one less task to stress about, and if you look good, you’ll feel good too. Plus, you will feel more productive eating breakfast dressed, trust me. Who says nice sunglasses and fun dresses have to be reserved for the weekend? Make the sidewalk your catwalk, but make sure what you’re wearing is safe and appropriate for the weather and what’s on your agenda.

Be sure to check up on your friends for a nice chat, especially during these tough times. Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

4) Phone a friend

Brunch is best shared with a friend, so why not share breakfast during the week? Use the time you’re cooking, eating and cleaning up to FaceTime that friend you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Or your friend across the country. Or your mom. Call your mom, she misses you.

Instead of filling up on sweets and junk food as a snack, try a fresh apple for a more healthier alternative. Photo by Luiz Fernando on Pexels.com

5) Pack a snack

If you don’t eat until later in the morning, you can still make your morning snack enjoyable. Skip the vending machine cookies and bring a hard-boiled egg and fresh fruit. Or bring some granola and vanilla yogurt and your favorite tea. If you eat well, this can lead to better productivity and more energy.

With all the chaos of the semester, always be sure that you are allowing yourself breaks in order to combat stress. Always practice self care!. Photo by Breakingpic on Pexels.com

6) Take care of yourself

Self-care is important. Going out to brunch can be seen as a way to practice self-care, #treatyoself, but it’s also important to take time to check-in with yourself. While enjoying your homemade avocado toast, take the extra time to check in with your mental health. Start a book you’ve been meaning to read, write in a journal. Take a moment with yourself and meditate. Being with friends and loved ones is good, but taking time to take care of yourself and your needs is important.