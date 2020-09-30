Michelle Buteau delivers hilarious hour of comedy in new Netflix special ‘Welcome to Buteaupia’

Michelle Buteau offers an energetic and hilarious performance during her new Netflix comedy special “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.” The special was recorded live at New York’s Sony Hall during March, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buteau takes viewers for a wild ride that begins with her experience sharing her birthday with Jennifer Lopez and transitions to her struggles of being 40 and falling way too often for her age. Her fast-paced narrative keeps audience members and viewers on their toes.

Buteau has a clever way of talking about more serious topics while maintaining a light-hearted environment. She offers a raw, real look into her own life by detailing her relationship with her husband, Dutch photographer Gijs van der Most, her experience with infertility which led to welcoming twins via surrogacy and the struggles she faces as a Black woman.

“There’s a way that we talk to each other when no one’s around. And I feel like we need to bring that to a bigger platform, because the rest of the world is interested in us.” Buteau told Refinery29. The “us” she is referring to are people involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and those fighting for organizations she finds important like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Buteau’s ability to seamlessly weave important topics into her narrative displays how she is using her platform for social change and advocacy without coming across overly political. During her act she referenced registering to vote, which received a loud applause from the audience.

Buteau began her comedy career in 2001 and landed her first television spot on Comedy Central five years later. Since then, she has steadily made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian, actress and podcast host.

Buteau is a cohost of “Adulting,” a podcast dedicated to the trials and tribulations of being an adult. She and her cohost Jordan Carlos, a fellow stand-up comedian, answer funny questions that haunt all adults while offering their own comedic take.

Buteau kept herself busy in 2019 appearing in the movies “Someone Great,” “Isn’t it Romantic” and “Always Be My Maybe,” and in two television series: “First Wives Club” and “Tales of the City.”

Although 2020 has changed the landscape of the comedy industry, Buteau has continued her rise to stardom, making a name for herself in the Netflix sphere. In addition to her new comedy special, she was also the host and narrator of the first season of “The Circle,” a reality competition series on Netflix where strangers move into an apartment building and their only form of communication with one another is through an app called The Circle.

If you are looking for a laugh, Buteau’s new comedy special “Welcome to Buteaupia” is for you. She reminds viewers that despite her newfound fame in the movie industry, Buteau is a comic at heart. Her savvy comedic techniques combined with her years of experience in the industry lead to an hour of laughs!