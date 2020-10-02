NFL games to watch Week 4

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Denver Broncos’ A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Has everyone recovered from last night’s “football” game? I don’t even know how it went, I’m writing this well before kickoff, but you know, it’s Jets vs. Broncos, I think it’s safe to assume it’s not going to be a great game.

Do you know which games will be great though? These three!

Ravens at Football Team

I know what you’re thinking: this game is probably going to be wildly lopsided — and you’re right. That’s what I’m expecting too, and that’s exactly why I can’t wait to watch it. The Ravens are fresh off of getting flat out embarrassed on Monday Night Football, so you know they’re going to be out for blood. They’re going to have a bounce-back game for the ages, they’re too good not to. I wouldn’t even be overly shocked if it’s so much of a blowout the Ravens skip right over RGIII and bring third-string quarterback, Trayce McSorley, into the game.

Prediction: An absolute hammering by the Ravens. The Football Team very well could be held to under 10 points while giving up 40-plus. All I will say is, make sure you start any Ravens you have in fantasy.

Vikings at Texans

Remember at the beginning of the season when I picked these two teams as my “bold” Super Bowl prediction? Well, it’s not looking too great right now, seeing as both of them are winless. Good thing is, one of them ~should~ get their first win on Sunday. Bad thing is, one of them should, as a result, go to 0-4. Whichever team that is will be the most talented 0-4 team there’s been in a long time. Neither of these teams are as bad as their record shows. Sure, they haven’t played up to people’s expectations, but there’s still a lot of talent on these rosters. This is going to be a bloodbath. Two desperate teams trying to salvage their season, going head to head in what should be a very exciting matchup.

Prediction: Vikings pull it out, but barely. I could see the score being something like 27-24 or 31-27. We saw Minnesota keep up with the Titans last week, only to lose one—and we haven’t quite seen that sort of fight yet from Houston. So, the Vikings will finally notch one in the win column.

Patriots at Chiefs

The Patriots have been one of the bigger surprises in the league so far after replacing Tom Brady with Cam Newton and looking, dare I say, better? Whatever Bill Belichick has cooking in New England with Newton has clearly been working. So, I am really intrigued to see what happens when they take on the clear best team in football. Will they be able to compete like they did against the Seahawks? Will the Chiefs walk all over them like they did the Ravens? This is one of the tougher calls to make this week, as it really is a toss-up. But all I know is, I’m ready to see a potential playoff preview.

Prediction: The Chiefs stay undefeated, but the Patriots push them. Maybe the Pats even take the lead at some point in the fourth quarter, but in the end Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is too much to handle and the Pats end up falling 34-30.