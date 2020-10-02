Starting spooky season with psychic readings

Students attending the Psychic Fair hosted by the University of Connecticut Hartford campus on Oct.1 got a glimpse into their futures and a deeper look at themselves through tarot card readings. The event was hosted over Zoom with several psychics that were available to meet for a one-on-one appointment.

Each reading took five minutes, giving a snapshot of what each tarot card meant and how it could be interpreted. Even though the same cards were drawn from the same deck, each reading appeared to be specific to the person.

Hosting the event over Zoom was an effective adaptation of in-person readings, especially since it allowed many students to attend when they otherwise would not have had the opportunity. Despite being hosted by UConn Hartford, students from other campuses could sign up for a virtual meeting.

“The online readings are the same as in-person. The only thing I don’t like is that we have to rush to get through [them] in five minutes, or we fall behind,” said Kathleen Riebesehl, one of the psychics at the event. “I like to spend more time with each person, but that’s my only gripe.”

Riebesehl has been a certified tarot reader since 2012 and is also a Reiki Master teacher. She provides readings through tarot cards, angel cards and crystal readings.

During the fair, she performed the readings using tarot cards. There are several theories behind the use of tarot cards, which are often used to help answer questions asked by the subject.

“[M]ost readers say the Tarot can enlighten you [about the] choices you have,” according to Lee Ann Obringer from How Stuff Works, “The cards don’t tell you what you should do or what specifically is going to happen in your future, but rather the possibilities depending on the path you take.”

After joining the Zoom meeting, students were sent into a breakout room with a psychic for their reading. When I entered the room, Riebesehl began to draw tarot cards, discuss what each one meant and how it applied to my life. She gave the initial reading and also allowed time for any questions I had for her.

Following the individual reading, each person had the opportunity to rejoin the larger group and share their experience. The readings were specific to every participant, and although not everyone was willing to share, hearing different results was fascinating.

“It was very interesting and not what I was expecting,” said Emily Duzy, a first-semester environmental science and fine arts major. “I got a very positive reading!”

I was surprised at how many of the cards applied to me, especially since I have never attended an event like this before. From the moment I entered the breakout room, Riebeschl described traits that I have, as well as those of people that I know. While not everything was a perfect fit, I was surprised by how much of the interpretation was accurate.

“I really enjoy reading for all people,” said Riebesehl. “I have worked with a lot of different readers over the years and I continue to learn more.”

In the past, I have heard mixed reviews about psychic readings from both skeptics and believers. While I do not have a strong opinion either way, attending the fair was a great way to see how psychic readings are run.