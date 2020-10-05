Darren Star’s latest romantic TV drama ‘Emily in Paris’ doesn’t live up to expectations

This image released by Netflix shows William Abadie, left, and Lily Collins in a scene from the series “Emily in Paris,” premiering on Friday. (Carole Bethuel/Netflix via AP)

Darren Star is known for creating the hit television series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Younger” and, most notably, “Sex and the City,” but his newest creation “Emily in Paris” falls short of expectations. The 10-episode Netflix series follows the life of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she juggles work, friends, and relationships while navigating life in a new city.

Cooper is a Chicago-based marketing and social media executive that lands her dream job in Paris. After her boss finds out she is pregnant and unable to move forward with her plans to move to the company’s Paris office, Cooper is sent instead. She is tasked with working with the luxury marketing firm on their social media strategy but is confronted with a lot of opposition from her new co-workers.

Cooper claims to be bringing an “American perspective” to the Paris staff but is met with doubts pertaining to her expertise and why they should trust her as an outsider advising the firm on brands they have a much better grasp on.

She portrays an ignorant American who doesn’t know how to speak French and assumes that her innocence and lack of cultural knowledge will charm those around her. It is clear from the start that the Paris staff were not expecting Cooper and are not going to make her transition easy.

Her perkiness is able to win over a few people in her office as well as allow her to make friends with a friendly nanny named Mindy (Ashley Park) that she meets in the park and her downstairs neighbor (Lucas Bravo), but she is unable to gain approval from her new boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

The show displays the stark differences in lifestyles held by professionals in America versus those in Paris and other European countries. An early example of this is seen when Cooper shows up to work at eight o’clock in the morning, whereas her co-workers casually stroll in at 10 or 11 and value their time outside of the office much more than their time spent working.

Cooper’s personality aligns with that of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) in “Sex and the City.” They are both fashion-obsessed working women trying to manage their complicated love lives. Bradshaw is hailed as a television icon and received lots of praise and awards for her portrayal of a carefree New York woman trying to find love.

Although Cooper is living out many people’s dreams, I don’t foresee Collins gaining as much notoriety for her role as Emily Cooper that Parker did for her role in “Sex and the City.”

“Sex and the City” is remembered to have defined an entire generation of female empowerment and the idea that women can handle having a personal and professional life. “Emily in Paris” just doesn’t live up to this. Maybe if it had aired sometime in the past it could’ve been more of a hit.

If you are in the mood for a lighthearted romantic comedy series, then “Emily in Paris” is for you. But, when compared to Star’s past creations, this one missed the mark of being a memorable romantic comedy television series.