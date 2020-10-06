Sanderson Farms Championship Recap

Spain’s Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Photo by Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo.

Sergio Garcia captured his first win on the PGA Tour in over three years this past weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. He was able to break out of a slump that left him out of the world top 50 for the first time since 2011 and cut from three of his last four events, shooting a solid 5-under final round to rally for the victory.

Garcia struggled on the front nine, recording two bogeys but still shooting a 2-under 34. This left him two strokes off the lead heading into the final nine holes. On the back nine, he was able to find his stride, eagling the par-5 14th hole to regain a tie for the lead and then capping it off with a stellar approach shot on the 18th hole that left him a three-foot putt for birdie and the win. He then sunk the final putt with his eyes closed — a strategy that he has been implementing on and off recently — to win.

Peter Malnati, who has been in a slump of his own recently, shot a strong 9-under final round to make a late push and headed into the clubhouse tied for the lead. He was looking for his first Tour victory in five years, but his career-best 63 wasn’t enough, as Garcia was able to make a final birdie on the 18th hole for the victory. J.T. Posten finished third after starting off the final round tied for the lead.

The Tour now turns to the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, a favorite for many golfers because of the charity events that come along with it, as the weekend looks to bring money in to raise awareness for childhood cancer. Kevin Na is looking to defend his title from the past year at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.