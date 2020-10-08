Thirsty Thursdays: Autumnal alcohol

All in all, neither nip was that great. And, unfortunately, their grossness made it a lot harder to try the various other autumnal nips we had purchased. That being said, there are tons of fun fall-flavored nips out there waiting to be tried. So if you’re 21 and want to start enjoying autumn in the only way us Connecticuters know how, make sure to check them out before they slip away for another three seasons. Photo courtesy of author / The Daily Campus.

People from outside of New England venerate New England autumns for their abundance of colorful deciduous trees and otherworldly atmosphere. Oftentimes, though, it’s generally hard for people living in New England, and specifically in Connecticut, to recognize the beauty October has to offer. Instead, we commemorate it with pumpkin-flavored frozen foods from Trader Joe’s and pumpkin-spiced lattes from Starbucks. So, in the spirit of consuming the idea of fall, rather than it’s gorgeous reality, we decided to sample a couple autumnal nips.

The first nip we tried was J. Seeds Apple Cider Whiskey. As always, the petite bottle the nip came in was adorable and the amount of liquor it contained was innocuous. Upon opening the tiny cap, we were hit with a strong whiff of apple. In the hopes that the good smell would indicate a greater taste, we took a sip of the liquor, only to be sadly disappointed. Like the bourbon we had forced down almost a month ago, this whiskey was disgusting alone. And yet, it was vastly different from the bourbon in taste. The apple flavor went beyond smell, and caused the icky liquid to be reminiscent of slightly less gross liquors. Mainly, it tasted somewhat like Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey due to the hint of cinnamon.

“It tasted like burning toothpaste,” a Thirsty Thursday taste tester said.

In order to drink it fully, we mixed it with apple cider. This mellowed out the flavor nicely and caused it to be almost delightful. We would definitely recommend this cocktail. That being said, Fireball would do just as well in its place.

“It tastes like if your grandma had a drinking problem” THIRSTY THURSDAY TASTE TESTER

Next up, we tried Dr. McGillicuddy’s Butterscotch Liqueur. While butterscotch isn’t necessarily as iconic a fall flavor as pumpkin spice or apple cider, it is vaguely reminiscent of harvest festivals and the Big E. Like the apple cider whiskey, the butterscotch liqueur smelled surprisingly and suspiciously delicious. We decided to approach it with a little more caution, as our throats and tongues still burned from the terrible nip we had just finished off. After carefully sipping it, we determined that it tasted a lot better than its predecessor. Its flavor was very similar to the candy it’s based on, but its aftertaste is nothing you’d want to linger on.

“It tastes like if your grandma had a drinking problem,” a Thirsty Thursday taste tester said.

Although it was pleasant enough to sip, it was much easier to simply throw it back as a shot. Based on its flavor profile, we imagine it would go well mixed into a hot cocoa or a coffee. Being that it’s a liqueur, it’s not exactly something you would want to get drunk off of. But maybe it could enhance your consumption of worse-tasting liquors, such as apple cider whiskey, when mixed together.

All in all, neither nip was that great. And, unfortunately, their grossness made it a lot harder to try the various other autumnal nips we had purchased. That being said, there are tons of fun fall-flavored nips out there waiting to be tried. So if you’re 21 and want to start enjoying autumn in the only way us Connecticuters know how, make sure to check them out before they slip away for another three seasons.