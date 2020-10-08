UConn political organizations react to president’s SCOTUS nomination

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Barrett graduated with honors in 1994 from a small liberal arts school, Rhodes College in Memphis. Many alumni have posted a letter on social media expressing their opposition to Barrett’s nomination to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court after Ginsburg’s death last month. Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP Photo, Pool.

University of Connecticut Republicans, Democrats and Socialists reacted with both satisfaction and frustration at the Presidential Justice nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

On Sept. 29, President Donald Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor, to fill the Supreme Court justice vacancy left behind by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a White House announcement.

Since the nomination, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to allow a vote on the Senate floor for or against confirming Barrett’s role on the Supreme Court, according to a statement.

This has caused conflict across party lines, as it contradicts precedent set by the Republican senate in 2016, when “McConnell blocked hearings for Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, saying the choice should be left to voters in an election year,” an AP News article said.

Jacob Marie, UConn College Republicans’ director of political engagement, said he supports the nomination.

“Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified nominee that will serve our nation well. It is completely valid for the current President to put forth the nomination, and the Senate, if it pleases, will confirm her,” Marie said.

UConn College Republicans’ President Tom Heuschkel also supports the nomination of Barrett and is confident in her ability to serve the public well, but fears the timing of the nomination process will leave a bad impression on independent voters.

“I worry that a quick confirmation may hurt vulnerable Republican Senators in the upcoming election. This may not sit well with independent voters due to the timing of the circumstances. It should also be noted that whatever mud the opposition tries to sling at Mrs. Barrett may not sit well with independent voters,” Heuschkel said. “I suppose we can only wait to see how this develops in the upcoming weeks.”

Meanwhile, UConn College Democrats’ President Charles Perosino noted the frustration at the nomination of Barrett, which occurs while the country is still calling for pandemic relief.

“We should not be surprised that Senate Republicans would go back on their word and try to confirm a Supreme Court justice that could tip the scales against a woman’s right to choose, LGBTQ+ rights and health care protections — all while ignoring the calls for COVID-19 relief for months,” Perosino said in an email. “While they may ignore our country’s pressing needs, we will not forget their decision to turn their backs on us when we need them most when we go to vote.”

UConn’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) also weighed in on the nomination with a group statement that expresses concern at the effects of confirming Barrett.

“The recent SCOTUS nomination, while not surprising, is frustrating and deeply concerning,” YDSA said in an email. “Obviously this decision will affect women’s reproductive rights, secularism in the United States and reactionary entrenchment in the Supreme Court but the implications of this decision are too wide reaching to even speculate on at this point.”

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin confirmation hearings Oct. 12, according to a TheHill article.