WNBA: Seattle sweeps Aces in finals

Seattle Storm’s Seattle Storm head coach Gary Kloppenburg, third from left, and members of his team celebrate with team owners after winning basketball’s WNBA Finals Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Photo by Chris O’Meara/AP Photo.

Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm swept the WNBA playoffs. After having a double bye in the first and second rounds, the Storm had no mercy for the Lynx and the Aces.

Sue Bird has taken part in all four of Seattle Storm’s titles, making her the second oldest player to win a title and Seattle one of three franchises to win four titles.

“There are core groups that have a two-, four-, six-, maybe 10-year run,” Bird said in an interview with Associated Press. “I’ve been here for technically 19 seasons, 17 I’ve played. To be able to recreate that magic with different groups.”

Breanna Stewart, who ended the series as the finals MVP, obtained the honor for the second time in three years after missing last season. Stewart led her team in scoring in all three games of the finals round. In her second title win, she landed 26 points to finish off the night.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) and guard Sami Whitcomb celebrate after the team defeated the Minnesota Lynx during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff series Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. The Storm advance to the WNBA finals. Photo by Chris O’Meara/AP Photo.

In the Storm’s 92-59 victory over the Aces, the Storm were able to continue breaking records as they managed to achieve the biggest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history.

Alongside the team’s accomplishments, in the six games that the Storm played in the playoffs this season, Stewart scored more than 20 points for six consecutive finals games, setting a WNBA record.

The Aces on the other hand were led by the regular season MVP, A’ja Wilson, who scored 18 points in the final game, 14 of which she landed in the first quarter of the game.

Angel McCoughtry has been an asset to this Aces team, especially when they needed her most. As a veteran player in the league, McCoughtry is now brought to 0-12 in the championship round between her time playing for the Atlanta Dream and this season, which is her first season with the Aces.

Jewell Loyd has also been an asset as she obtained 19 points and in the final game this fierce guard had the most rebounds for her team, leading them with nine.

As Stewart and Bird missed last season with injuries, they were sure to come back with a fire. Seattle was deserving with the effort they put forth, but this is not the end for this talented Aces team.