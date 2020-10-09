ResLife updates Spring housing to allow for guests in common rooms

South Campus by South campus residence halls consists of three buildings and the Nathan Hill Inn. UConn ResLife recently changed the spring semester temporary health and safety procedures. File photo/The Daily Campus

The University of Connecticut’s Department of Residential Life has changed the spring semester temporary health and safety procedures to allow students to congregate with on-campus guests in common areas.

“Although we will not be allowing guests in res hall “private spaces” students’ rooms, suites or apartments, we will be allowing on-campus residential students to visit other on-campus residential students in building common spaces, lounges and community rooms,” ResLife said in its email to students Thursday.

The change came nearly a week after previously disallowing all guests in residential buildings for the upcoming semester.

ResLife found that a majority of the COVID-19 infections this semester came as a result of “informal” interactions in close proximity without proper mask wearing, according to Executive Director of ResLife Dr. Pamela Schipani said.

“We know that hosting guests (non ‘family unit’ members) in small residence hall rooms or apartments doesn’t really support physical distancing which is a precaution that helps to reduce the spread of infection, and so we made the decision to not allow guests in these spaces,” Schipani told The Daily Campus via email.

The most recent move came after ResLife spoke with students, parents and faculty about the initial spring guest policy, according to Schipani. It is intended to make up for some of the lost socialization that would occur if guests were disallowed altogether.

“We know how important it is for students to engage with one another socially and we are hopeful that this change will allow for this interaction in a safe way,” Schipani said.

This semester, residents are allowed one guest at a time in their rooms, as long as they are also living on campus and leave by 11:59 p.m.

Disclaimer: Staff Writer Mike Mavredakis is employed by Residential Life as a resident assistant in Garrigus Suites.