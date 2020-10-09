UConn releases annual Security and Fire Safety Report

A UCPD car. The University of Connecticut Police Department released the 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus

The University of Connecticut Police Department has released the 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.

The report covers safety violations and policies for the 2019 calendar year across all UConn campuses, as well as fires for the 2018 calendar year.

Many offenses saw a decrease in the number of violations in the past several years. Rape, for example, has seen a decline since 2016. While 23 incidences of rape were reported in 2018, only 9 were reported in 2019. Domestic violence and stalking also saw decreases in the number of incidents reported.

Many offenses saw a decrease in the number of violations in the past several years.

Hate crimes have consistently been on the decline for several years now. Seven hate crimes were reported in the calendar year 2017. Only four were reported in 2018, and two in 2019.

Motor vehicle theft was also down in 2019 with only four reported incidents, compared to 21 in 2018.

Arrests for drug abuses are at their lowest since 2016, with only 46 incidents reported; this, compared with 176 reported incidents on campus property in 2018, 192 in 2017 and 208 in 2016.

Some offenses did see a higher incidence rate in 2019. Burglary, for example, saw its highest rate of occurrence since 2016, with 18 reported incidences.

Some offenses did see a higher incidence rate in 2019.

The Annual Security and Fire Safety report is part of UConn’s compliance with the Clery Act, which requires certain colleges to disclose safety statistics.

“The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal mandate requiring all institutions of higher education (IHEs) that participate in the federal student financial aid program to disclose information about crime on their campuses and in the surrounding communities,” reads the UConn Police Department website.

Of all the incidents reported in 2019, only two were deemed unfounded: one fondling incident at the Storrs campus, and another fondling incident at the UConn Health campus.

As for fire, there were six reported fires in the 2018 calendar year. Of those, four were reported as accidental and two were reported as incendiary.

More information about the Annual Security and Fire Safety report can be found at publicsafety.uconn.edu.