NFL games to watch Week 6

Le’Veon Bell signed with the Chiefs! Now, he gets to play in a significantly better offense and for a significantly better head coach than he was a week ago. Now, the Chiefs game versus the Bills this week becomes must-watch TV in my opinion (if he plays, of course).

Aside from that one though, here are some other games to tune into.

Cleveland Brown at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

To my surprise, both the Browns and Steelers have had a great start to their seasons. With the Steelers sitting at 4-0 and the at Browns 4-1, this would be a battle for king of the division if the Ravens didn’t exist. Still though, it’s a battle for second place (by the time the season wraps up, I know the Steelers are technically in first right now). Big Ben has been playing fine and their offense of JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Chase Claypool has been firing on all cylinders. Their defense has been the shining star though, not letting up more than 29 points in a game this season.

As for the Browns, after losing to the Ravens 38-6 to open up the season, have gone on a four-game tear, most recently knocking off the Colts 32-23. Their offense has put up a ton of points, which has been necessary, seeing as their defense has given up 30-plus points in three of their five games this season.

Prediction: Steelers pull this one out in a high-scoring, high-turnover affair. I’m thinking the offenses combine for at least four turnovers but also put up a bunch of yards. 38-30, Steelers win.

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

There’s the Super Bowl, the Pro Bowl, the Rose Bowl and the Meineke Car Care Bowl, but have you heard of this one — the Toilet Bowl! Ok, I’m sorry, horrible joke, but I am actually intrigued to see this game play out. Yes, Washington has a win this year, but I think there’s a real chance the winless Giants can notch one in the win column this week. If they don’t, then the possibility of an 0-16 season for the G-Men becomes much more realistic. After all, if they can’t beat the Football Team, who can they beat? Aside from the Jets, of course, but unfortunately for them, they don’t play each other this year.

Prediction: I know I said the Giants could win, but they’re just really, really bad. It’ll be close, but Washington will win this one. 23-17, Football Team wins.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers. Tom Brady. Two old quarterbacks still playing at a very good level. In Rodgers’ case, at an elite level. Green Bay comes into this game off their bye week and still one of just three teams left in the league that is undefeated. Tampa is 3-2 and in a three-way tie for first in the NFC South but is coming off a stinker against Nick Foles and the Bears. Will the Bucs have a good bounce back and prove they’re a real competitor, or will Rodgers and the Pack be too much for them to handle?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Prediction: Rodgers and the Pack will be too much for them to handle. I’m not saying Tampa won’t put up a fight, but ultimately, Green Bay is just better. 37-27, Packers win.