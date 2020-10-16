Provost’s Office prepares for an uncertain spring semester for students, faculty

The University of Connecticut Provost’s Office announced their plans for reopening the university in the spring 2021 semester last Friday, including an outline of the upcoming academic year, dates for course registration, quarantine periods and living arrangements for students on campus.

The spring semester will operate similarly to the fall semester, with the start and end dates of classes remaining the same. Spring break, however, will be moved to the week of April 11.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez said in an email to students and faculty that residential areas will not be allowed to open at full capacity. All residential students at Storrs and Stamford will have to participate in re-entry testing and a two-week quarantine period which will coincide with the start of classes.

Lejuez said that students living on campus for the fall have the option of remaining in their current residence through the winter recess and can go to the ResLife website for more information. ResLife will work with students who have no viable housing for the remainder of the spring semester after spring break.

Lejuez said that the cost of housing and dining would remain the same for the spring semester as it did for the previous academic year. In the case that there is a positive change in the landscape of the virus which allows students and faculty to remain on campus after spring break, there will be no additional charge for the remainder of the spring semester.

On-campus students will arrive in mid-January, and classes will begin during the two-week quarantine period on Jan. 18. Lejuez said this decision was made after students expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of activities and classes to keep them occupied during the fall semester quarantine.

Registration for the spring semester will start on Oct. 26 and end on Nov. 11 for undergraduates, and the modality of each course will be listed at the time of registration.

“The last several months have been difficult for each of us in different ways; however, in that time I have also seen countless examples of our community working together and looking out for each other. I am proud to be a part of UConn Nation alongside each of you as we navigate unprecedented challenges,” Lejuez said.