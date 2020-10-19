The Good, Bad and Ugly: Premier League recap

Matchday five of England’s Premier League has honestly been full of surprises most people probably didn’t think would happen, myself included.

The Good: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

Returning from its 6-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, Manchester United seemed to have partially redeemed itself with a 4-1 win against the Magpies.

Newcastle’s lone goal came in the opening minutes due to an own goal from Luke Shaw. Allan Saint-Maximin went on the attack and passed to Jonjo Shelvey at the center of the pitch who passed the ball to Emil Krafth on the right. Krafth crossed the ball low in United’s penalty area where it deflected off of Shaw’s foot and slowly went right in before De Gea’s eyes.

Man Utd would redeem themselves later on the match by equalizing in the 23rd minute by Harry Maguire, who’s had a rough time both in the club and in the international break when he received a red card playing for England. The Red Devils had a corner kick, taken by Juan Mata, and Maguire followed the ball from the set piece and made the header into the back of the net.

The game was leveled until the 86th minute when Manchester United took the lead thanks to Bruno Fernandes. Mata started the play from the midfield by passing to an open Marcus Rashford. Rashford then backheeled the ball to Fernandes to leave Newcastle’s defense vulnerable, and shot from the near post into the corner of the far post. Four minutes later, United would strike again, this time from Aaron wan-Bissaka. Rashford assisted the defender who took a challenging shot on the right side and scored his first goal for the club.

To put the nail in the coffin, United’s Rashford secured the three points out of St. James’ Park. Fernandes saw Rashford open and took a chance to cross the ball up the field. Rashford went on the attack and put the ball past Newcastle’s keeper.

The Bad: Chelsea 3-3 Southampton

This should’ve been Chelsea’s game to win, but its defense had other plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ first goal came in the 15th minute from recent signee Timo Werner. Receiving the ball from Ben Chilwell, Werner was met with Southampton’s defense. This wasn’t an issue for him, as he managed to make some space for himself and took a shot to put Chelsea in the lead. Thirteen minutes later, Werner would score again. Jorginho lobbed the ball far up the field to Werner and lightly tapped the ball over the Southampton keeper and headed the ball in.

Before the first half came to a close, the Cherries would score in the 43rd minute. After poor control of the ball from Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Che Adams regained possession on the ball and quickly passed the ball up front to Danny Ings who ran past Kepa and put the ball in the back of the net.

In the 57th minute, Southampton made the game level after Chelsea’s poor defense once again. Kurt Zouma tried to pass back to Kepa but was a very weak attempt, but Kepa’s clearance on the ball was just as bad. After a short while, Adams ended up with the ball and tucked it in the net.

Chelsea’s final goal of the match came just a couple of minutes later, this time by Havertz. Werner assisted the German after receiving the ball from Christian Pulisic and made quick ground passes to take the lead. This lead would only last until the very end, when Southampton equalized in the 92nd minute. The Cherries had a set piece given to them by Ryan Bertrand, but Zouma intercepted the ball. However, it wasn’t enough as Jannik Vestergaard headed the ball from an attempted shot by Theo Walcott.

The Ugly: Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 West Ham

It just wouldn’t be Tottenham without bottling it, huh?

Tottenham’s three goals came within the first 15 minutes of the match. The first came in the first minute by Heung-Min Son after a great lobbed ball from Harry Kane, the second in the 8th minute by Kane after receiving the ball from Son and nutmegging a West Ham player and driving the ball to the left side of the goal, and the third from Kane again after a cross from recent signee Serio Reguilón.

In the second half, however, Spurs’ performance changed; and because of this they shared the points with the Hammers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fabian Balbuena scored West Ham’s first goal of the match in the 82nd minute after a free kick by Aaron Cresswell went toward him and headed the ball. Their second came three minutes later, after Tottenham’s Davinson Sánchez tried to clear the ball with his head but ended up heading it into his own net. West Ham’s third and final goal was in the 94th minute by Manuel Lanzini after the Hammers had a free kick but Tottenham cleared the ball out of the penalty area. Receiving the ball and from distance, Lanzini shot a rocket in the upper 90 of the goal and scored.