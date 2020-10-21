Get Toasted: @ Bruegger’s Bagels

Bruegger’s Bagels in Storrs Center used to be a staple for many students before it unexpectedly shut its doors last year. Luckily, it happens to be a huge chain with locations a short drive from campus.

Are you a bagel fanatic? Check out Bruegger's Bagels. They have a huge selection that will surely fuel your bagel craving.

Confession: I never had Bruegger’s until this weekend. I know, a Storrs student who never experienced making a morning run to the bagel chain — very shocking. I also haven’t done a review of any restaurants this semester. This week’s column has a few firsts, so let’s dive in.

After a friend and I attempted to make brunch plans and realized it would be over an hour wait to be seated, we decided to go with plan B(ruegger’s). When we arrived, the parking lot was almost full, and the drive-thru lane was filled. That isn’t surprising for any breakfast spot at 11:15 a.m. on a Saturday, so after we found parking and headed inside. The bagelry had a capacity limit due to the pandemic, but we got inside without having to wait, greeted by the aroma of bagels.

The first thing that caught my attention was the bagel oven. This was the first time I saw bagels being baked, so it was a welcomed distraction while we waited to place our orders. I felt like a kid at the grocery store watching the lobsters crawl around the tank in the seafood section, which let’s be transparent here, is still entertaining 20-plus years later.

While I was looking at the menu, a seasonal sandwich caught my eye — The Skinny Bacon Avocado & Tomato Egg White on an everything bagel with one egg, so I ordered it along with the twice-baked hash brown.

The wait itself wasn’t too long: a minute or two after paying, a good time considering the crowd, so props to the employees. After grabbing my approximately $10 breakfast and heading outside to eat on the trunk of my car, the moment of truth came.

Since the bagel was ‘skinny,’ a third of the bagel was cut out from the middle with a bagel cutter specifically for this purpose. Without the middle, I still got the crusty edge of the bagel and all the seasonings on top. It didn’t have any tomato on it since the shop was out, but since I’d never had anything from the shop before, I don’t know what I was missing out on, so no harm, no foul.

The bagel was honestly pretty tasty. I added some sriracha sauce for an extra kick, which made the sandwich all the better. The bacon added flavor, and honestly, the ‘skinny’ aspect of the bagel was welcome. There was less bread, so I appreciated the bagel’s fixings more. which I could have missed out on if it was a full bagel.

Then came the hash brown. Honestly, I was hyped for this hash brown. Filled with cheeses and cream cheese and twice baked? As a cheese and crispy breakfast potato fan, I was intrigued. The outside of the thick hashbrown looked crispy, but when I bit into it, I was underwhelmed.

Was it cooked? Yes. Was it crispy? Not really. The cheese flavor was there, but I did not taste any cream cheese.

Overall, I can see why students miss Bruegger’s. Although on the pricier end for a quick breakfast, the quality is good and the food is filling. I would check out Bruegger’s again if there was one in my area, but maybe replace the hash brown in my order with a coffee.

Overall rating 3.68/5