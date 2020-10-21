UConn agrees to pay $249,539 to settle gender-based pay discrimination allegations

U.S. Department of Labor routine audit uncovers discrepancies, women’s basketball coaches most affected

The University of Connecticut will pay $249,539 to a total of seven female employees found to be underpaid in comparison to their male counterparts as part of an audit done by the United States Department of Labor.

The routine audit, not initiated by any complaint, began on Oct. 30, 2014 and concluded on Jan. 29, 2018. UConn disputes all claims made in the report.

“The seven cases each had individual complexities that were unique to those employees, but which UConn maintains was not due to gender,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. “Although UConn disagreed with some of the methodology used by the auditors in reviewing those unique circumstances, the University felt it was in everyone’s best interest to resolve the matter and move forward.”

According to Reitz, five out of the seven women involved were in the athletics department. They include Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey, Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Marisa Moseley, Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Shea Ralph, Director of Women’s Basketball Operations Sarah Darras and Director of Football Operations under Bob Diaco Sarah

Lawless. Among them, a total of $150,634 in back pay will be distributed.

According to state records, Dailey was paid $250,035 in 2015. Her projected total pay in 2020 is $268,848. The men’s basketball team had no associate head coach in 2014, but both women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma and then men’s basketball head coach Kevin Ollie consistently made over $2 million from 2014 onwards.

The remaining two women are law school faculty, receiving a total of $98,905. Of this, $92,290 will be awarded to one unidentified staff member as part of an obligation already identified and in the works to rectify by UConn, Reitz said. The remaining $6,615 will be awarded to a different unnamed employee.

“UConn self-identified and rectified the issues several years ago in the case of one of the employees, correcting an error regarding their compensation,” Reitz said. “That correction ($92,290 paid to the employee in previous fiscal years) represents the largest among those listed in the DOL Conciliation Agreement.”

In addition to paying the women, as part of the settlement UConn has agreed to review and revise any outdated pay practices by doing market research and training those involved in the discrepancy, according to a press release by the DOL.

“The University of Connecticut has taken proactive efforts to address these discrepancies and ensure equal employment opportunity in pay practices,” Office of Federal Contract Compliance Northeast Regional Director Diana Sen said.