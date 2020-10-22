Hey Dave: What’s your take on the European Premier League?

I’m not sure how it is with other sports, but in soccer, there are numerous competitions going on per season in the countless leagues there are worldwide. For instance, as most are familiar, four clubs from England participate in the Champions League while a couple others enter the Europa League. Additionally, they have domestic leagues to compete in like the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup. But there’s one more competition that clubs across the major five leagues could partake in if it’s approved: the European Premier League.

So, what exactly is this proposed league? As I said, this competition would consist of 18 teams from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A). Teams at the top of this league would play in a knockout tourney that would conclude the competition. If approved, it can start as early as 2022. It should also be noted that this proposed competition is backed by various clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United, and is also backed by FIFA.

What’s my take on this proposal you might ask? This is incredibly stupid. Almost as dumb at the proposed “Project Big Picture” that was unanimously rejected by English clubs a couple of weeks ago.

Look, I love this beautiful game as much as the next person, but you have to look at this from a club’s perspective, more specifically the players and coaches. Just last year, various Premier League coaches like Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool spoke on their frustration with their compact schedules of domestic league competitions and the Champions League. Should this competition be approved, I seriously don’t want to hear him, or any other top clubs in their respective leagues, moan and complain about how the players have little time to rest and so on.

Another thing to note: this would likely replace the UEFA Champions League. Yep, you read that right. The one competition that virtually everyone enjoys watching no matter if your team is competing or not. Hearing the angelic “the chaaampiooons!” is what gets anyone excited and pumped to watch an hour and a half of soccer. Why on Earth would anyone think that a major competition can be simply swapped out for some dumb league that’s essentially the same exact thing, but with a smaller roster of teams. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

What I read about this Super League idea will destroy football as we know it. It’s all about greed and keeping the game for a few elite clubs, while killing the other clubs and leagues that fans love. Football should unite! Everyone should oppose it! https://t.co/98VC6xd2qX — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) October 21, 2020

I may be nitpicking at this point, but what music will be composed that can beat the heavenly Champions League anthem? Music, in my opinion, helps the fan become more engaged with the game; and I don’t really think fans would be happy with downgrading from a great European anthem to something like Europa League’s anthem. Don’t get me wrong, the Europa League anthem is pretty solid, but it’s levels below the anthem for the Champions League.

All in all, I seriously hope this proposed league gets rejected like “Project Big Picture”. Everyone is fine with the Champions League that’s been around since 1955, so why scrap it? All this league will do is give more money to the super clubs of Europe like Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid, just to name a few. I understand that this pandemic has greatly impacted the finances of these clubs, but there are surely other ways they can get back on track other than starting a whole new league. Talks of a European super league have occurred over numerous years and no one was really a fan of it, what makes them think that it’s okay now just because their pockets are “hurting?” It’s ridiculous.