UConn hockey captain Natalie Snodgrass invited to U.S. Women’s National Team evaluation camp

Natalie Snodgrass, a senior captain on UConn’s women’s ice hockey team, has been invited by the United States Women’s National Ice Hockey Team to participate in their evaluation camp taking place between Oct. 25 and 31 at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. This evaluation camp is taking place in order to select the team to represent the United States at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships. This event is set to be held between April 7 and 17 at locations in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia. This team is also being put together to start training for the 2022 Olympics, which the U.S. women’s team has qualified for.

Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey, said in the USA Hockey release, “We are excited to get our top players together as we prepare for the upcoming season and head toward the 2022 Olympics. We look forward to being in Blaine and ultimately the culmination of this season ahead in the world championship.”

This is not Snodgrass’s first experience with the National Team, playing on the Under-18 team during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 IIHF World Junior Championships. Snodgrass was the second highest goal scorer during the 2015-16 WJC, netting six goals and an assist over five games, only behind Switzerland’s Alina Müller with seven goals over five games.

53 players in total were invited to participate in the camp, including 17 members of the gold-medal winning 2019 team and 14 members of the 2018 gold-medal winning Olympic team. Snodgrass is joined by 31 other collegiate ice hockey players, with NCAA players being a staple of the United States National Team.