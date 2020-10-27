Cantlay’s strong Sunday propels him to 3rd PGA Tour win of career

Patrick Cantlay watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Photo by Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo.

Patrick Cantlay started Sunday at the ZOZO Championship four shots behind two top-10 players in the world and was hoping just to be in contention at the end of his round. He instead outplayed them and the rest of the field, shooting a 65 to win by one shot over Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.

Thomas started the day leading by one over the rest of the field and started the final round off strong with consecutive birdies to open his day. However, he was unable to get into a rhythm after that. Rather than capitalizing on scoring holes, he had to scramble to make par on many of the par 5s. He was only able to make birdie twice after that, on the sixth and 18th holes. A costly bogey on the par-3 15th put him two behind Cantlay, and he was never able to make up the ground.

Cantlay’s round was much more eventful, as he posted five birdies and a bogey on the front nine and four more birdies on the back, three coming in a row from the 13th to 15th. However, he had built himself a steady lead to that point and was able to par the rest of the way to win for the third time in his career.

Tiger Woods’ return to golf this weekend was definitely not what fans were looking for, as he finished tied for 72nd after posting only one round in the 60s. This may have been the last time we will ever see him and Phil Mickelson together on a Sunday, however, as the two legendary golfers were grouped for the final day of the tournament. Mickelson struggled as well, finishing second-to-last after shooting a disappointing 78.

With the Masters only two short weeks away, the Tour heads to Bermuda for the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf, which should bring another weekend of low-scoring golf. Many big names are taking this weekend off in preparation for the Masters and will be expected to play next week’s Houston Open.