Big Brain Energy: Demystifying the “stress shits” and other psychological disorders of the gut

Picture this: You’re sitting in the chemistry building, desperately trying to study for a lab quiz for class in 30 minutes. Your heart is racing and your palms are sweaty. Suddenly, while spending the last few seconds you have cramming in any last bits of information into your overworked brain, you feel a dreadful nausea come over you. It starts in your stomach and gradually makes its way down to your groin. Shit, you think to yourself, as you run to the bathroom.

Though the quote "mental health is just as important as physical health," is well-intentioned, it blatantly neglects the interface between these two systems. Indeed, some portions of what we think of as "mental health" may not be directly observable or measurable by a bodily process. However, the very real physiological and physical manifestations of mental health are often observable, through obvious mediums such as gut reactions. If you are a college student, you most likely have experienced what I like to call the "stress shits." Despite the name, this experience is not only limited to diarrhea/constipation; it also includes general nausea (or a feeling of your stomach being tied in knots) and, more rarely, vomiting.

Humans have an innate stress response, a familiar term known as fight-or-flight. Historically, this mechanism has been particularly beneficial for fending off a dangerous predator or running from something that can cause us imminent harm. Today, this same response is elicited by smaller stressors — school, work, relationship troubles. None of these situations typically involve an immediate need to fight or flee.

Because these periods of stress are often chronic and repetitive, the body does not know how to shut off the sympathetic nervous system activation. The fight-or-flight response was never intended to be maintained long term. It has not evolved to sustain drawn-out periods of stress and anxiety. So, under those conditions, the system malfunctions, often leading to psychological disorders and physical symptoms of these conditions.