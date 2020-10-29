Premier League Matchday 7 preview

Marseille players stand in a line as Manchester City take a knee ahead of the Champions League Group C soccer match between Marseille and Manchester City at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool via AP Photo.

Another weekend of Premier League soccer is among us. While there are many interesting games that will be played out, I will be picking out the three games neutrals should keep their eye on.

Friday: Wolves vs Crystal Palace

The only game of the day to kick off Matchday 7. Both clubs had a decent start to the season, with three wins, two defeats and a draw. However, the Eagles are a place above Wolves due to goal difference (Palace in eighth with -1 goal difference, Wolves in ninth with -2 goal difference).

For Palace, Wilfred Zaha will continue his hot form following last week’s clash against Fulham, where they won 2-1, as he secured a goal in the 63rd minute as well as an assist to Jairo Wiedewald in the eighth minute. As for Wolves, they have proven themselves to be a strong team the past few years. However, in their last game against Newcastle, they took the lead in the 80th minute thanks to Raúl Jiménez, but fumbled their three points nine minutes later after conceding a goal from Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy. They will have home advantage though, and with their 1-1-1 home record, this gives them a chance to add another win in the Molineux.

Saturday: Sheffield United vs Manchester City

I hate to say it, but these two teams have been extremely disappointing this season. I’ve had high hopes for Sheffield after their incredible performance in their promotion last season finishing in ninth, but now sit in the relegation zone of 19th. As for City … well, it’s City. You kind of expect them to do well with the money they have, and so far, them sitting in 13th isn’t reflecting that.

The Blades will host the match after traveling to Anfield and losing 2-1 to current champions Liverpool. There really isn’t a whole lot to say as this entire month they haven’t been able to secure a win. As for the Citizens, they will travel to Bramall Lane following a 1-1 draw against West Ham. They will be in better form, however, as they secured a 3-0 win in the UEFA Champions League against Marseille on Tuesday, where Kevin De Bruyne assisted two of the three goals.

Monday: Leeds United vs Leicester City

I’ll be one to admit: I have Leeds as the underdogs to make it past the middle of the table when this season’s over. For instance, they put up a very strong fight in their 16-year return to the topflight against Liverpool despite losing 4-3 at the death of the full 90 minutes, but I’m not here to boast about Leeds.

The Whites currently sit in sixth place and will be coming off a 3-0 clean sheet against Aston Villa, where Patrick Bamford scored his hat trick. As for Leicester, they will travel to Elland Road after a rough clash at the Emirates last Sunday, where Jamie Vardy squeezed a goal in the final 10 minutes of the match to remain in fourth. They do have a clean away record (3-0-0), and with Vardy being the Foxes’ top scorer with six goals, the former champions of England shouldn’t be underestimated. It should also be noted that Youri Tielemans has also been a major contributor for the club.